This emoji has different food cooking within the shallow pan, depending on the platform. However, a Spanish Paella seems to be the most popular choice. This classic Spanish rice dish can be cooked with seafood or meat, depending on the diners preference and is served hot within the shallow pan it was cooked in

Copy

Keywords: casserole, food, paella, pan, shallow, shallow pan of food

Codepoints: 1F958

Introduced: June, 2016 in Unicode version 9.0.0 (Emoji version 3.0 )