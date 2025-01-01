Home

Shallow pan of food

This emoji has different food cooking within the shallow pan, depending on the platform. However, a Spanish Paella seems to be the most popular choice. This classic Spanish rice dish can be cooked with seafood or meat, depending on the diners preference and is served hot within the shallow pan it was cooked in

Keywords: casserole, food, paella, pan, shallow, shallow pan of food
Codepoints: 1F958
Introduced: June, 2016 in Unicode version 9.0.0 (Emoji version 3.0)
0

Related emoji

  • 🥫 canned food
    The canned food emoji is depicted as a red tomato can or a green can. Some variants are also orange. They can all be used to show a can of food or vegetables.
  • 🥒 cucumber
    The cucumber emoji is usually shown in it’s full, bumpy green glory, but is occasionally depicted as sliced up cuke. Sprinkle this emoji in salads or pickle it for a salty crunchy snack.
  • 🧆 falafel
    Hungry? Try sinking your teeth into a delicious falafel. This dish is popular in Greek and Middle Eastern foods. There’s no meat in these, making them vegetarian friendly. Make sure to have a side of hummus and pita bread to complete the meal!
  • 🍲 pot of food
    The Pot of Food emoji features a white, casserole-like dish, with what looks like a hearty stew made of vegetables and possibly meat.
  • 🍟 french fries
    Golden, crispy and delicious. French fries may not be the most healthy food but they sell like crazy in American fast food restaurants. They are usually served with a hamburger.
  • 🫓 flatbread
    This emoji depicts a plain round flatbread, such as a pita, with grill marks that is beige in color. This could be used to show what you want to have with your meal.
  • 🍤 fried shrimp
    The fried shrimp emoji shows a singular curled up fried shrimp with breading on all but the tail. Use this emoji in the context of tasty fried foods in which to indulge.
  • 🥔 potato
    Fried, boiled, roasted, sauteed, mashed… A potato is one of the most versatile cooking ingredients.
  • 🥪 sandwich
    Who’s hungry? This sandwich emoji, shown either fully or sliced in diagonals, is the perfect lunchbox or picnic companion.
  • 🍯 honey pot
    The Honey Pot emoji features a golden pot with honey leaking down the sides. A honey dipper rests within the contents of the pot, waiting to be used.
  • 🍳 cooking
    Have you ever wondered what this cracked or fried egg in a pan means? It’s the cooking emoji!
  • 🍮 custard
    The custard emoji shows a little plop of custard on a plate. While this emoji resembles a flan, custard has a very different texture altogether.
  • 🌯 burrito
    The Burrito emoji showcases a delicious Mexican favorite, with a white flour tortilla, inside which lies ground meat (or brown beans!), rice, cheddar cheese, lettuce and onions.
  • 🥓 bacon
    The Bacon emoji features two wavy, crispy-looking pieces of bacon laid out side by side, as if to cool after taking them out of the sizzling pan.
  • 🍵 teacup without handle
    The Teacup Without Handle emoji features a traditional looking Asian-style white teacup, with a small wooden tray beneath it.
  • 🥭 mango
    The sweet mango fruit is healthy and topical. The fruit is a popular choice for smoothies, juices, and summertime snacking. The mango emoji is a delicious one without the juicy mess of a real mango.
  • 🥙 stuffed flatbread
    This stuffed flatbread emoji is making us hungry. Looks like a pita pocket filled with veggies, cheese, and all things delicious!
  • 🥯 bagel
    Bagels are a popular breakfast item that are usually toasted and served with cream cheese, lox and a cup of coffee. While some prefer a plain bagel, you can opt for blueberry, poppy, wheat, multi grain and many other tasty choices.
  • 🥖 baguette bread
    If you need a step up from the regular bread emoji, opt for baguette bread. This long, crunchy French loaf is the perfect way to say “oui oui” to your friends’ dinner invitations.
  • 🍔 hamburger
    The hamburger is an American classic that’s sure to make your mouth water. The hamburger is usually served with french fries and sometimes a milkshake.

