Honey pot

This emoji is the classic depiction of a honey pot, similar to the one you would see Pooh Bear eating from, enjoying every drop of the golden honey. This delicious bee nectar can be used in different contexts as well! Since it is often used as an endearment, you can send this to your friend to tell them how sweet you think they are!

Keywords: honey, honeypot, pot, sweet
Codepoints: 1F36F
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • 🥪 sandwich
    Who’s hungry? This sandwich emoji, shown either fully or sliced in diagonals, is the perfect lunchbox or picnic companion.
  • 🍮 custard
    The custard emoji shows a little plop of custard on a plate. While this emoji resembles a flan, custard has a very different texture altogether.
  • 🧉 mate
    The Mate emoji features a green beverage in a brown, coconut-looking cup or jug, with a metal straw extending from the liquid.
  • 🍲 pot of food
    The Pot of Food emoji features a white, casserole-like dish, with what looks like a hearty stew made of vegetables and possibly meat.
  • 🥒 cucumber
    The cucumber emoji is usually shown in it’s full, bumpy green glory, but is occasionally depicted as sliced up cuke. Sprinkle this emoji in salads or pickle it for a salty crunchy snack.
  • 🥙 stuffed flatbread
    This stuffed flatbread emoji is making us hungry. Looks like a pita pocket filled with veggies, cheese, and all things delicious!
  • 🌯 burrito
    The Burrito emoji showcases a delicious Mexican favorite, with a white flour tortilla, inside which lies ground meat (or brown beans!), rice, cheddar cheese, lettuce and onions.
  • 🥄 spoon
    The spoon emoji shows your everyday scooping and eating instrument: the spoon. Use this spoon for any kind of soupy or viscous foods, like ice cream, cereal, or stew.
  • 🥭 mango
    The sweet mango fruit is healthy and topical. The fruit is a popular choice for smoothies, juices, and summertime snacking. The mango emoji is a delicious one without the juicy mess of a real mango.
  • 🫔 tamale
    The Tamale emoji features yellow corn husk, cooked and tied with a string, meat poking out from one side. A very similar appearance to a common burrito.
  • 🫕 fondue
    Whether you’re on team cheese or team chocolate, fondue is a real crowd pleaser. Melt that gooey-ooey goodness into a hot pot and call it a day.
  • 🥘 shallow pan of food
    The Shallow Pan of Food emoji features exactly that! This emoticon shows a black pan with handles on either side and a variety of hot food sitting in the middle.
  • 🧈 butter
    Who doesn’t love the delicious taste of gooey, buttery goodness? Butter makes any meal better.
  • 🥯 bagel
    Bagels are a popular breakfast item that are usually toasted and served with cream cheese, lox and a cup of coffee. While some prefer a plain bagel, you can opt for blueberry, poppy, wheat, multi grain and many other tasty choices.
  • 🥓 bacon
    The Bacon emoji features two wavy, crispy-looking pieces of bacon laid out side by side, as if to cool after taking them out of the sizzling pan.
  • 🥫 canned food
    The canned food emoji is depicted as a red tomato can or a green can. Some variants are also orange. They can all be used to show a can of food or vegetables.
  • 🧀 cheese wedge
    More cheese please! If you are from Wisconsin, you may wear a cheese wedge on your head. This creamy food comes in many different shapes and flavors. Some of them may stink, and if you cut the cheese (fart), you’re just adding to the funky odor.
  • 🌮 taco
    The Taco emoji features the iconic Mexican dish, with a yellow shell, inside which lies brown ground meat (or beans), cheese and various vegetables.
  • 🍧 shaved ice
    Summer time means hot temperatures and cool treats. Shaved ice, is the perfect frozen treat for those who love crunchy, icy sweets. This dessert is similar to a snowcone and will melt really quickly if it’s too hot outside.
  • 🧁 cupcake
    The Cupcake emoji features a generic looking dessert sitting within a cupcake wrapping, topped with a healthy serving of frosting and sprinkles.

YayText