This emoji is the classic depiction of a honey pot, similar to the one you would see Pooh Bear eating from, enjoying every drop of the golden honey. This delicious bee nectar can be used in different contexts as well! Since it is often used as an endearment, you can send this to your friend to tell them how sweet you think they are!
