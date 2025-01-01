Cheese is a treat best served, however you like it. Cold blocks, warm queso, boiling hot fondue, pick your dairy delight. The cheese wedge emoji shows a single wedge of cheese with holes in it. The cheese emoji can be used in many ways. Use this emoji to talk about cheesy foods, groceries, dairy, and anything related to cheese. It can also be used when talking about something that stinks, or if someone “cuts the cheese” (farts). This is also a big emoji used in Wisconsin, because they are known as cheeseheads. Example: Brenda got extra 🧀on the pizza.
