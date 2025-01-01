Life is incomplete without pancakes. They are an American breakfast staple. You can grab a stack of hotcakes, drizzled in maples syrup at a diner or restaurant. The pancake emoji shows a traditional stack of American pancakes drizzled in syrup, a piece of melted butter on top. The mouth watering food can be homemade from scratch or from store bought pancake mix. The batter usually contains milk, eggs and you can even throw in bananas, nuts, blueberries, or chocolate chips. Use this emoji when talking about morning time, breakfast, food, hunger, or something warm and comfortable. Example: Jacky’s 🥞 are the best. I could eat ten of them!

Copy

Keywords: breakfast, crêpe, food, hotcake, pancake, pancakes

Codepoints: 1F95E

Introduced: June, 2016 in Unicode version 9.0.0 (Emoji version 3.0 )