If you are eating Greek or Middle Eastern food, you may find some falafel on your plate. The falafel emoji shows a round falafel with a brown crust and a green center. The falafel is a crunchy treat served warm. This emoji is commonly used when talking about food, vegetarian dishes, and Middle Eastern food. Use this emoji when you are hungry and ready to fill your belly with hummus, falafel, pita, and yogurt sauce! Example: The kids are craving Greek food tonight. I hope this restaurant has falafel.
