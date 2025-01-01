The kiwi is a popular fruit that’s also known as a Chinese gooseberry in some parts of the world. The emoji shows a half-cut light green fruit with seeds in the middle and brown skin. Kiwi fruit is known for its health benefits. It is very rich in nutrients and low in calories. It’s also very tasty and refreshing. Use this emoji when talking about kiwi, health, fitness, or something sweet. Example: I would like to add some 🥝 to my fruit salad recipe for the party this weekend.

Keywords: food, fruit, kiwi

Codepoints: 1F95D

Introduced: June, 2016 in Unicode version 9.0.0 (Emoji version 3.0 )