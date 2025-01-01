Home

Kiwi fruit

The kiwi is a popular fruit that’s also known as a Chinese gooseberry in some parts of the world. The emoji shows a half-cut light green fruit with seeds in the middle and brown skin. Kiwi fruit is known for its health benefits. It is very rich in nutrients and low in calories. It’s also very tasty and refreshing. Use this emoji when talking about kiwi, health, fitness, or something sweet. Example: I would like to add some 🥝 to my fruit salad recipe for the party this weekend.

Keywords: food, fruit, kiwi
Codepoints: 1F95D
Introduced: June, 2016 in Unicode version 9.0.0 (Emoji version 3.0)
Related emoji

  • 🧆 falafel
    Hungry? Try sinking your teeth into a delicious falafel. This dish is popular in Greek and Middle Eastern foods. There’s no meat in these, making them vegetarian friendly. Make sure to have a side of hummus and pita bread to complete the meal!
  • 🥯 bagel
    Bagels are a popular breakfast item that are usually toasted and served with cream cheese, lox and a cup of coffee. While some prefer a plain bagel, you can opt for blueberry, poppy, wheat, multi grain and many other tasty choices.
  • 🍉 watermelon
    It’s the fruit of the summer! Nothing says beach day or picnic like the watermelon emoji. It reigns supreme in the fruit emoji wars when it comes to selecting a summertime fruit. There is always a watermelon at the picnic.
  • 🍒 cherries
    Cherries are a notorious symbol meaning something is sexy. In the emoji world, this rings true. They can also be used to show actual cherries, of course.
  • 🍩 doughnut
    Who doesn’t love a good doughnut? This variety is chocolate with a hold in the middle, but all over the world, doughnuts take on different flavors and shapes!
  • 🥭 mango
    The sweet mango fruit is healthy and topical. The fruit is a popular choice for smoothies, juices, and summertime snacking. The mango emoji is a delicious one without the juicy mess of a real mango.
  • 🍇 grapes
    Grapes are a sweet treat that grow on a vine, and are oftentimes fermented to make wine! While this fruit comes in many shapes and flavors this emoji shows purple grapes on a vine.
  • 🥗 green salad
    Looking for something healthy? Trying to drop a few pounds? Try a salad! These vegetable filled meals are great for those looking to lose weight or to add more nutrients in their diets. Just take it easy on the ranch salad dressing, it has a lot of calories.
  • 🍌 banana
    This yellow fruit is very popular in tropical areas. While the emoji represents the banana or plantain, it can also have a suggestive connotation for male genitalia.
  • 🥑 avocado
    Why pay $30 for Avocado toast in California when you can get this emoji for free. The avocado is a creamy fruit that's often put in the vegetable category. The healthy green avocado is used in foods like guacamole, tacos, salads, bugers, toast, sandwiches, pasta...and many other food options. Some people even eat it on it’s own!
  • 🍑 peach
    Are you as sweet as a peach? Why is this fruit shaped like a butt? The peach emoji is used to talk about healthy snacks, fruity treats and big butts (we cannot lie).
  • 🍐 pear
    The Pear emoji is just that; a generic, simple green pear with a stem (and sometimes a leaf) poking out from the top of the fruit.
  • 🧈 butter
    Who doesn’t love the delicious taste of gooey, buttery goodness? Butter makes any meal better.
  • 🍍 pineapple
    Do you want pina coladas? Use the pineapple emoji in your phone chat to ask for one. The tropical fruit is the symbol of health, sun, and fun.
  • 🥨 pretzel
    How do you like your pretzel? Crunchy, salty and delicious or soft, sweet and mouth watering. Pretzels are delicious twisted treats and many adults like having them with a good German beer. Make sure to have some water nearby, they make your mouth really dry.
  • 🥒 cucumber
    The cucumber emoji is usually shown in it’s full, bumpy green glory, but is occasionally depicted as sliced up cuke. Sprinkle this emoji in salads or pickle it for a salty crunchy snack.
  • 🍊 tangerine
    The tangerine is a sweet fruit that brings back memories of little league half times and school lunches. The orange citrus fruit is a tasty and healthy treat.
  • 🥫 canned food
    The canned food emoji is depicted as a red tomato can or a green can. Some variants are also orange. They can all be used to show a can of food or vegetables.
  • 🍮 custard
    The custard emoji shows a little plop of custard on a plate. While this emoji resembles a flan, custard has a very different texture altogether.
  • 🍖 meat on bone
    The meat on bone emoji shows a hunk of meat in the center of a big, white bone. Often, meat that looks like this is connected to pre-historic or ancient times, when early man cooked meat on the bone.

YayText