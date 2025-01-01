This orange citrus emoji is ready to be peeled, pulled apart, and eaten by the bag full. The tangerine emoji looks like a round orange fruit with a leaf sticking out at the top. Many people use this emoji to represent both the tangerine and the orange...they are basically long lost fruit siblings anyway. This emoji is also often associated with cocktails like mimosas that require orange juice, or states like Florida that produce many oranges.

Example: “Stacy, on Friday we are doing mimosas!!🍊

Keywords: fruit, orange, tangerine

Codepoints: 1F34A

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )