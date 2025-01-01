The green apple emoji depicts the popular apple variety, Granny Smith. This is an easy to identify fruit, with bright green or yellow skin coloring and bears a distinct sour flavor, in comparison to Fuji or Honey Crisp apples, which are sugary sweet. Green apples are very often used in pies and go well paired with honey, for dipping.

Keywords: apple, fruit, green

Codepoints: 1F34F

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )