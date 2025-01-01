Home

Grapes

A fruit fit for an Egyptian king, grapes were seen as a symbol of luxury in ancient times. The sweet tweet grows on a vine. They are often fermented and mixed with different sugars and flavors to make wine. While this fruit comes in many different sizes, flavors, and colors, the grapes emoji depicts a bunch of purple grapes on a vine. Use this emoji when talking about grapes, or something sweet!

Example: “Pam, while you are at the supermarket, can you please pick up some 🍇. ?

Keywords: fruit, grape, grapes
Codepoints: 1F347
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • 🫐 blueberries
    The blueberries emoji is a juicy one! It depicts multiple plump blueberries ripe for the snacking.
  • 🍒 cherries
    Cherries are a notorious symbol meaning something is sexy. In the emoji world, this rings true. They can also be used to show actual cherries, of course.
  • 🍩 doughnut
    Who doesn’t love a good doughnut? This variety is chocolate with a hold in the middle, but all over the world, doughnuts take on different flavors and shapes!
  • 🍓 strawberry
    Strawberries aren’t actually berries, but that doesn’t mean you can’t include this strawberry emoji in your emoji fruit salad. The strawberry emoji is a sweet symbol of summer.
  • 🧇 waffle
    Keep calm and have a waffle! Waffles are pancakes' more sophisticated cousin... depending on who you ask. They are a sweet, crispy breakfast staple that originated in Belgium and France. They are also widely used in desserts with other sweets like ice cream or chocolate.
  • 🍮 custard
    The custard emoji shows a little plop of custard on a plate. While this emoji resembles a flan, custard has a very different texture altogether.
  • 🥝 kiwi fruit
    A sweet and tropical fruit, the kiwi is associated with all things sweet and tart. It’s a healthy snack that’s packed with nutritious benefits and it tastes good too.
  • 🍉 watermelon
    It’s the fruit of the summer! Nothing says beach day or picnic like the watermelon emoji. It reigns supreme in the fruit emoji wars when it comes to selecting a summertime fruit. There is always a watermelon at the picnic.
  • 🥯 bagel
    Bagels are a popular breakfast item that are usually toasted and served with cream cheese, lox and a cup of coffee. While some prefer a plain bagel, you can opt for blueberry, poppy, wheat, multi grain and many other tasty choices.
  • 🥭 mango
    The sweet mango fruit is healthy and topical. The fruit is a popular choice for smoothies, juices, and summertime snacking. The mango emoji is a delicious one without the juicy mess of a real mango.
  • 🍷 wine glass
    Let’s wine and dine! Do you prefer Merlot, Cabernet, Pinot grigio, or Zinfandel? Wine is an alcoholic adult beverage that people drink with a meal or by itself. One or two glasses can be relaxing, 5 or 6 glasses will leave you very drunk. Get it fresh from the vineyard, or head to the bar.
  • 🍐 pear
    The Pear emoji is just that; a generic, simple green pear with a stem (and sometimes a leaf) poking out from the top of the fruit.
  • 🌯 burrito
    The Burrito emoji showcases a delicious Mexican favorite, with a white flour tortilla, inside which lies ground meat (or brown beans!), rice, cheddar cheese, lettuce and onions.
  • 🍔 hamburger
    The hamburger is an American classic that’s sure to make your mouth water. The hamburger is usually served with french fries and sometimes a milkshake.
  • 🥬 leafy green
    This emoji is the epitome of health. The leafy green is here to show you how healthy someone is being. It can be combined with other vegetables to show a fresh diet or garden.
  • 🧆 falafel
    Hungry? Try sinking your teeth into a delicious falafel. This dish is popular in Greek and Middle Eastern foods. There’s no meat in these, making them vegetarian friendly. Make sure to have a side of hummus and pita bread to complete the meal!
  • 🍭 lollipop
    Looking for something sweet? A lollipop might just have enough sugar to satisfy your sweet tooth. Children love this colorful candy. Make sure to brush your teeth after eating it or you could get cavities.
  • 🥑 avocado
    Why pay $30 for Avocado toast in California when you can get this emoji for free. The avocado is a creamy fruit that's often put in the vegetable category. The healthy green avocado is used in foods like guacamole, tacos, salads, bugers, toast, sandwiches, pasta...and many other food options. Some people even eat it on it’s own!
  • 🫔 tamale
    The Tamale emoji features yellow corn husk, cooked and tied with a string, meat poking out from one side. A very similar appearance to a common burrito.
  • 🍌 banana
    This yellow fruit is very popular in tropical areas. While the emoji represents the banana or plantain, it can also have a suggestive connotation for male genitalia.

