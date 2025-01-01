A fruit fit for an Egyptian king, grapes were seen as a symbol of luxury in ancient times. The sweet tweet grows on a vine. They are often fermented and mixed with different sugars and flavors to make wine. While this fruit comes in many different sizes, flavors, and colors, the grapes emoji depicts a bunch of purple grapes on a vine. Use this emoji when talking about grapes, or something sweet!
Example: “Pam, while you are at the supermarket, can you please pick up some 🍇. ?
