Is that a watermelon I see? It must be summertime! The watermelon emoji screams day by the beach, lake, or park. The watermelon emoji shows a slice of watermelon with a green rind, pink center and black seeds. This sweet fruit full of water is perfect for a hot day. It’s a popular fruit to cut up and eat by itself or even incorporate into a cocktail. While it’s a heavy fruit to physically carry, it’s emoji version is virtually weight free and widely used on summertime posts during hot days! Example: “Beach party next week!! Can’t wait to see you all 🍉👙🌊”

Keywords: fruit, watermelon

Codepoints: 1F349

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )