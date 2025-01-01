Is that a watermelon I see? It must be summertime! The watermelon emoji screams day by the beach, lake, or park. The watermelon emoji shows a slice of watermelon with a green rind, pink center and black seeds. This sweet fruit full of water is perfect for a hot day. It’s a popular fruit to cut up and eat by itself or even incorporate into a cocktail. While it’s a heavy fruit to physically carry, it’s emoji version is virtually weight free and widely used on summertime posts during hot days! Example: “Beach party next week!! Can’t wait to see you all 🍉👙🌊”
