The meat on bone emoji depicts a large chunk of nondescript meat hanging on a bone. You may have seen this on The Flinstones, as this kind of food is often associated with early, cave-dwelling peoples. Use it when chatting about ancient foods and practices.

Keywords: bone, meat, meat on bone

Codepoints: 1F356

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )