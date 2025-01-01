The ear of corn is a popular choice for BBQ’s and holiday cookouts. The ear of corn emoji shows an ear of corn with yellow kernels and the green leaves peeled back. An ear of corn is a sweet and healthy treat that is usually served grilled, or drenched in butter. Without the butter, corn has numerous health benefits. It is rich in fiber, vitamins, and minerals. Use this emoji when talking about an ear of corn, a cookout, a healthy meal or something related to corn, like cornmeal. Example: I’m so excited for Sunday’s cookout. I’m ready to stuff my face with grilled 🌽

Keywords: corn, ear, ear of corn, maize, maze

Codepoints: 1F33D

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )