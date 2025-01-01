The bone emoji depicts one of the many bones you might find on a skeleton. This bone particular bone is probably an arm or leg bone. This emoji is a great choice for representing a dog. The long, white, cartoony-looking bone with bulbous ends is the imagery often seen drawn on dog bowls or presented as identification tags, attached to your dog’s collar. The bone is presented on a diagonal slant, turned toward either the left or right, depending on the platform.

Keywords: bone, skeleton

Codepoints: 1F9B4

Introduced: June, 2018 in Unicode version 11.0.0 (Emoji version 11.0 )