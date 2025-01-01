Home

Bone

Bone

The bone emoji depicts one of the many bones you might find on a skeleton. This bone particular bone is probably an arm or leg bone. This emoji is a great choice for representing a dog. The long, white, cartoony-looking bone with bulbous ends is the imagery often seen drawn on dog bowls or presented as identification tags, attached to your dog’s collar. The bone is presented on a diagonal slant, turned toward either the left or right, depending on the platform.

Keywords: bone, skeleton
Codepoints: 1F9B4
Introduced: June, 2018 in Unicode version 11.0.0 (Emoji version 11.0)
Related emoji

  • 🍖 meat on bone
    The meat on bone emoji shows a hunk of meat in the center of a big, white bone. Often, meat that looks like this is connected to pre-historic or ancient times, when early man cooked meat on the bone.
  • 🌽 ear of corn
    Headed the farm or a BBQ? You may find an ear of corn there. This sweet vegetable is healthy and easy to cook but oftentimes gets stuck in your teeth.
  • 🫒 olive
    The olive emoji is rather rare, and can be seen either as two olives on a brand or as a single olive off the branch. It would seem they’re an acquired taste, in the real world and as far as emoji offerings go.
  • 🦵 leg
    The Leg emoji features a simple, cartoony limb, which is drawn from the thigh to the foot and is disconnected from the rest of the body.
  • 🦷 tooth
    This perfectly shiny white molar is a dentist’s best friend. It could be also be a recently pulled wisdom tooth.
  • 🐔 chicken
    Chickens are domesticated birds who can be found in farms all over the world. They are raised both for their eggs and for their meat. Female chickens are called hens. The chicken emoji features a popular, flightless bird with white feathers, a yellow beak, black, beady eyes and a red comb atop its head.
  • 🐩 poodle
    Poodles are a fancy showy breed of dog. Rhymes with noodle, but not very noodley. The Poodle emoji features a fancy-looking white poodle, standing erect and proud, with a curly, styled haircut (which was probably very expensive.)
  • 🍐 pear
    The Pear emoji is just that; a generic, simple green pear with a stem (and sometimes a leaf) poking out from the top of the fruit.
  • 🧆 falafel
    Hungry? Try sinking your teeth into a delicious falafel. This dish is popular in Greek and Middle Eastern foods. There’s no meat in these, making them vegetarian friendly. Make sure to have a side of hummus and pita bread to complete the meal!
  • 🦲 bald
    Wondering what this emoji is? You’re not alone. It’s the bald hairstyle emoji!
  • 🦿 mechanical leg
    The mechanical leg emoji shows a robotic leg with a semi-bent knee. It can be used in the context of robotics, biotechnology, or any time you talk about prosthetic limbs.
  • 👃 nose
    The nose knows, doesn’t it? Something smell fishy? Something smell yummy? Or does something just plain smell?
  • 🥬 leafy green
    This emoji is the epitome of health. The leafy green is here to show you how healthy someone is being. It can be combined with other vegetables to show a fresh diet or garden.
  • 🍌 banana
    This yellow fruit is very popular in tropical areas. While the emoji represents the banana or plantain, it can also have a suggestive connotation for male genitalia.
  • 🍒 cherries
    Cherries are a notorious symbol meaning something is sexy. In the emoji world, this rings true. They can also be used to show actual cherries, of course.
  • 🥒 cucumber
    The cucumber emoji is usually shown in it’s full, bumpy green glory, but is occasionally depicted as sliced up cuke. Sprinkle this emoji in salads or pickle it for a salty crunchy snack.
  • 🥩 cut of meat
    Fire up the grill, it’s time to cook some ribeye steaks. The cut of meat emoji resembles a raw, t-bone steak that’s set to be cooked to perfection. The question is, do you like your beef rare, or well done? Serve a steak with eggs or potatoes, this meal is packed with protein.
  • 🍓 strawberry
    Strawberries aren’t actually berries, but that doesn’t mean you can’t include this strawberry emoji in your emoji fruit salad. The strawberry emoji is a sweet symbol of summer.
  • 🧑‍🌾 farmer
    The farmer emoji looks like they’re ready for a day working on the farm with their overalls and straw hat.
  • 🫔 tamale
    The Tamale emoji features yellow corn husk, cooked and tied with a string, meat poking out from one side. A very similar appearance to a common burrito.

