The olive emoji is seldom found and is not available on all platforms. This emoji can depict a single olive, and olive branch, or an olive with a pimento. Use the former to chat about cocktail garnishes, and the latter as a peace offering. Olive branches can also be used to symbolize peace.

Copy

Keywords: food, olive

Codepoints: 1FAD2

Introduced: March, 2020 in Unicode version 13.0.0 (Emoji version 13.0 )