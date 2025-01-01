The olive emoji is seldom found and is not available on all platforms. This emoji can depict a single olive, and olive branch, or an olive with a pimento. Use the former to chat about cocktail garnishes, and the latter as a peace offering. Olive branches can also be used to symbolize peace.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.