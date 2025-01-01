Home

Leg

This emoji portrays a single leg, without any additional clothes or shoes on the limb. This emoticon is the perfect choice when you want to let your friend know that “today was leg day at the gym.” You can also send it along with a razor emoji to show off your smooth, freshly shaven legs.

Keywords: kick, leg, limb
Codepoints: 1F9B5
Introduced: June, 2018 in Unicode version 11.0.0 (Emoji version 11.0)
Related emoji

  • 🦶 foot
    Stand up on your feet and walk towards me. The foot emoji represents a human foot. This emoji can be used to talk about feet, bare feet, footwear, body parts, or anything related to a foot or your toes.
  • 🦿 mechanical leg
    The mechanical leg emoji shows a robotic leg with a semi-bent knee. It can be used in the context of robotics, biotechnology, or any time you talk about prosthetic limbs.
  • 🇵🇱 flag: Poland
    The flag of Poland emoji displays 2 horizontal stripes with white for the top stripe and red for the bottom stripe.
  • 🦴 bone
    The bone emoji features a generic looking white arm or leg bone, similar to the kind drawn for dogs in kids cartoons.
  • 🛴 kick scooter
    The kick scooter is a two wheeled pseudo-vehicle that one pushes with their leg and steers with handle bars. This kick scooter emoji will help you keep up the momentum and scoot through any convo.
  • 👥 busts in silhouette
    These faceless busts in silhouette show grey figures from the shoulders up. Similar to the singular bust in silhouette, these two busts can be used when speaking about two people whose identities you don’t know.
  • 🇭🇺 flag: Hungary
    The flag of Hungary emoji features three horizontal stripes of red, white, and green from top to bottom.
  • 🚣 boat rower
    Row, row, row your boat. I hope you have some big muscles in those arms. Rowing a boat in the river with an oar may look easy, but it’s harder than it looks.
  • 🇦🇹 flag: Austria
    The flag of Austria emoji consists of three horizontal strips. The top and bottom stripes are red, the middle strip is white.
  • 🐔 chicken
    Chickens are domesticated birds who can be found in farms all over the world. They are raised both for their eggs and for their meat. Female chickens are called hens. The chicken emoji features a popular, flightless bird with white feathers, a yellow beak, black, beady eyes and a red comb atop its head.
  • sailboat
    The Sailboat emoji features a small boat or yacht with colored sails (depending on the platform) and either a white, red or brown hull.
  • 🤼 people wrestling
    The people wrestling emoji features two people ready to compete in a wrestling match. These two wrestlers stand opposed to one another wearing singlets and waiting for the ref to blow the whistle.
      • 🤼‍♂️ men wrestling
        • 🤼‍♀️ women wrestling
        • 🏇 horse racing
          And they’re off! The horse racing emoji shows a jockey on a horse moving quickly around the track. Hope they’re who you bet on!
        • 👤 bust in silhouette
          The bust in silhouette emoji shows a grey silhouette that can be used when one does not know what someone looks like. It is very similar to the generic default profile photo on social media sites.
        • 🍖 meat on bone
          The meat on bone emoji shows a hunk of meat in the center of a big, white bone. Often, meat that looks like this is connected to pre-historic or ancient times, when early man cooked meat on the bone.
        • 🧜 mermaid and merman
          Under the sea! Mermaids and mermen are half-human and half fish. Sailors have told many tails about the lives of these underwater inhabitants. These imaginary sea creatures is known to be the true leaders of sea life and full of fantasy.
        • 🍗 poultry leg
          The poultry leg emoji depicts a juicy drumstick that must have come from a chicken or turkey. Use this emoji to convey that you’re so hungry you could eat a whole bird.
        • 🇵🇪 flag: Peru
          The Peru flag emoji shows 3 vertical stripes. Red stripes on the left and right side and a white stripe down the middle.
        • 🧑‍🚒 firefighter
          It’s getting hot in here, and the roof is on fire. But these fearless firefighters always race to the rescue.
        • 🦧 orangutan
          The name orangutan translates to “man of the forest”. They are characterized by their long arms and orange or red fur.

        YayText