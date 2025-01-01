This emoji portrays a single leg, without any additional clothes or shoes on the limb. This emoticon is the perfect choice when you want to let your friend know that “today was leg day at the gym.” You can also send it along with a razor emoji to show off your smooth, freshly shaven legs.

