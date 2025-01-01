This firefighter emoji represents the very brave men and women who perform the dangerous task of battling flames, putting out fires, and being a first responder. The emoji depicts a firemen or firewomen, with or without an axe, and in varying skin tones and uniforms. Some of these firefighter emojis even wear yellow-and-red stripes. And all wear the signature firefighter’s helmet with its rounded or slightly-pointed crown, short front visor, and long back visor, which protects firefighters from falling cinder. Too bad the Dalmatian isn't included.
