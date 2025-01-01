This emoji shows a man dancing in various dance styles and outfits, depending on the platform. Some providers, such as Apple and WhatsApp, feature a man in an old-school getup, dancing the disco. Others show a man simply dancing generically or performing a more cultural routine (Facebook, for example.)
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.