YayText!

Man dancing

This emoji shows a man dancing in various dance styles and outfits, depending on the platform. Some providers, such as Apple and WhatsApp, feature a man in an old-school getup, dancing the disco. Others show a man simply dancing generically or performing a more cultural routine (Facebook, for example.)

Keywords: dance, man, man dancing
Codepoints: 1F57A
Introduced: June, 2016 in Unicode version 9.0.0 (Emoji version 3.0)
Related emoji

  • 🩰 ballet shoes
    These ballet shoes, also known as point shoes, are for dancing on the tips of your toes. Ballet shoes are usually pink, a classic color for ballerinas.
  • 🧕 woman with headscarf
    The woman with headscarf emoji shows a female person wearing a scarf as a head covering. This could be used when chatting about modesty or referring to the act of wearing a hijab.
  • 🧑‍🚒 firefighter
    It’s getting hot in here, and the roof is on fire. But these fearless firefighters always race to the rescue.
  • 🏃 runner
    The person running emoji features a person jogging at what appears to be fast speeds, as the legs are outstretched and the arms are creating a swinging motion, fists clenched tightly. Go runner emoji! You can do it! The finish line is in sight!
  • 🧓 older person
    Shout all about your mid-life crisis to the world with the older person emoji!
  • 💃 woman dancing
    Salsa, Cha Cha Cha, Bachata, Mambo, or Rumba. Whatever style you prefer, it's time to get on your feet, move your body and dance! Turn on the music, shake what your mama gave ya and get the party started.
  • 🧍 person standing
    The person standing emoji features a regular looking person, standing upright, wearing generic clothing.
  • 👣 footprints
    The footprints emoji shows two bare feet prints in a dark color. You can use this emoji when talking about taking long barefoot walks on the beach and other romantic activities.
  • 🦳 white hair
    The white hair emoji shows a person from the forehead up, and features a full head of white hair. Send this emoji to your friends on their birthdays to remind them that they are getting older.
  • 🦲 bald
    Wondering what this emoji is? You’re not alone. It’s the bald hairstyle emoji!
  • 👩 woman
    The future is female. The woman emoji is used when talking about women or something that has to do with women. The woman emoji can be used to talk about someone’s girlfriend, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, female-coworker, or female- friend.
  • ☝️ index pointing up
    This hand is pointing its index finger up as if to point at something important. Emphasize a point, reiterate something, or otherwise point something out above using this emoji.
  • 👵 old woman
    We’re getting serious Mrs. Butterworth vibes from this sweet old woman emoji.
  • 👴 old man
    Classic grandpa here with his gray hair, balding head and forehead wrinkles.
  • 🗣️ speaking head
    The speaking head emoji shows an individual in profile speaking out, with lines showing that their speech is loud. Use this emoji to yell without using caps lock.
  • 🦱 curly hair
    The curly hair emoji shows half of a head from the forehead up and showcases short curly textured hair. Send this emoji to all your curly haired friends to show you care.
  • 👟 running shoe
    The running shoe emoji displays a sneaker in action; this emoji is used to convey running, track and field, or speed walking.
  • 👳 person wearing turban
    The person wearing turban emoji is exactly what it sounds like! Simply put, this emoji is an image of a person with short hair peeking out from beneath a white or brown turban.
  • 🦶 foot
    Stand up on your feet and walk towards me. The foot emoji represents a human foot. This emoji can be used to talk about feet, bare feet, footwear, body parts, or anything related to a foot or your toes.
  • 🫂 people hugging
    The People Hugging emoji highlights two blue figures, hugging tightly. The facial features, as well as the clothes, are non-existent, making this image more cartoon-like.

