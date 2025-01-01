Dance is an art form, great exercise, and the best part is that anyone can do it! Sure some dancers are better than others, but with a little good music anyone can dance. Dance can be used to express feelings, culture, and is a great addition to any party. The woman dancing emoji features a woman in a long flowing red dress with one arm raised and doing a dance move. This emoji comes in a variety of skin tones. The woman dancing emoji gives off a feeling of upbeat energy, a party, creativity, positivity, and fun times. Use this emoji when talking about any topic related to dance, especially salsa, tango, flamenco, bachata and any other Latin style of dance. Example: Tonight salsa class is going to be so much fun 💃.

Keywords: dancing, woman

Codepoints: 1F483

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )