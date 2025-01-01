Home

Woman dancing

Dance is an art form, great exercise, and the best part is that anyone can do it! Sure some dancers are better than others, but with a little good music anyone can dance. Dance can be used to express feelings, culture, and is a great addition to any party. The woman dancing emoji features a woman in a long flowing red dress with one arm raised and doing a dance move. This emoji comes in a variety of skin tones. The woman dancing emoji gives off a feeling of upbeat energy, a party, creativity, positivity, and fun times. Use this emoji when talking about any topic related to dance, especially salsa, tango, flamenco, bachata and any other Latin style of dance. Example: Tonight salsa class is going to be so much fun 💃.

Keywords: dancing, woman
Codepoints: 1F483
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • 🕺 man dancing
    The Man Dancing emoji features a man wearing various outfits and dancing (or should we say, grooving) in a disco-like fashion. Usually portrayed with arms and legs in mid-motion, one finger pointed to the sky.
  • 🥿 flat shoe
    Stay practical with the flat shoe emoji. If heels aren’t your thing, go for this comfortable style.
  • 🪘 long drum
    Keep the beat so everyone can dance to the rhythm. A long drum is often used in tribal music and can be played with a soft mallet or just your hands. Use the long drum emoji when you want to talk about indegous culture, music, and percussion instruments.
  • 👣 footprints
    The footprints emoji shows two bare feet prints in a dark color. You can use this emoji when talking about taking long barefoot walks on the beach and other romantic activities.
  • 👠 high-heeled shoe
    Life is short, but heels shouldn’t be! Always keep your heels, head, and standards high. The fashionable women’s shoe may be painful to wear for some, but others love the lift and height they give. The high-heel represents sexiness, class, and confidence.
  • 👢 woman’s boot
    Featured in a collection of emoji shoes, this woman’s boot is distinct by its extended ankle coverage or high top and its thick heel.
  • 👩 woman
    The future is female. The woman emoji is used when talking about women or something that has to do with women. The woman emoji can be used to talk about someone’s girlfriend, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, female-coworker, or female- friend.
  • 🩰 ballet shoes
    These ballet shoes, also known as point shoes, are for dancing on the tips of your toes. Ballet shoes are usually pink, a classic color for ballerinas.
  • 👡 woman’s sandal
    Sun’s out? Sandals out! Sandals are a stylish footwear option to let the feet breathe while still looking fashionable at the beach or on vacation. This shoe is best worn during the springtime, summertime, or whenever there is warm weather.
  • 🎈 balloon
    Where’s the birthday party? I see balloons, there must be a celebration! Hold onto the balloons or they’ll fly away. They’re filled with helium. Balloons are used as decoration for parties and make children happy.
  • 🧦 socks
    Socks soak up the sweat on your feet so they may start to stink after a while. Socks also help to prevent blisters and can keep your feet warm when it’s cold out. Use the socks emoji when you need to talk about something stinky or some fuzzy protection for your feet.
  • 🎉 party popper
    Surprise! It’s time to party. The party popper emoji screams celebration. Use the emoji when talking about birthday parties, baby showers, and other celebrations. Bonus: You don’t even have to clean up the confetti from this party popper.
  • 😊 smiling face with smiling eyes
    This emoji is much different than a plain smiling face, the addition of the smiling eyes and blushing cheeks gives off a flattered, smitten, or appreciative feel. In other words, "I like you because you are nice to me"
  • 👒 woman’s hat
    The woman’s hat emoji is a fashionable warm-weather hat one may wear in church or on a prairie day in the summer.
  • 🎒 backpack
    Also known as a book-bag or knapsack, the backpack is a bag for books that you pack on your back.
  • 🧑‍🏫 teacher
    The teacher thinks they are the smartest one in the classroom, but their students usually teach them a lesson. Teachers hold the school together. Without educators school wouldn’t be possible.
  • 🩲 briefs
    Boxers or briefs? Briefs are a common undergarment worn by men, however there are some briefs for women as well. Use this emoji when talking about underwear, speedos, and other undergarments. This emoji could also be used to talk about something stinky.
  • 🧕 woman with headscarf
    The woman with headscarf emoji shows a female person wearing a scarf as a head covering. This could be used when chatting about modesty or referring to the act of wearing a hijab.
  • 🎷 saxophone
    This brass instrument is popular in jazz music. The soothing melody of the saxophone is seen as relaxing and even romantic.The saxophone player is usually seen and viewed as cool, smoothe, calm, and collected.
  • 🎺 trumpet
    The trumpet is in the brass instrument family. It’s a popular instrument used in the American military to wake the troops up. It’s also very popular in brass band music and jazz music.

YayText