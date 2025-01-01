Life is too short to wear boring shoes! So, try high-heels. The high-heel emoji features a pump style shoe with a high-heel. The color of the shoe varies depending on the emoji keyboard. The high-heel is considered to be the sexy, elegant, lady like and professional. Use this emoji when talking about fashion, beauty, stylish shoes, special events, parties or powerful women. You can use this emoji to express confident or sexy feelings. Example: Wow, Ruby looks incredibly sexy in high-heels👠.

Keywords: clothing, heel, high-heeled shoe, shoe, woman

Codepoints: 1F460

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )