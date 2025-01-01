Do your socks always disappear in the wash? Well, at least you washed them. Socks soak up the sweat on your feet so they may start to stink after a while. The socks emoji shows a pair of crew style socks for your feet. The color, style, and position of the socks vary by the emoji keyboard. The socks emoji is often used when talking about clothing, tennis shoes, running, and feet. The socks emoji can also be used to talk about something or someone that stinks. Use this emoji when you need to talk about a pair of cozy socks or anything related to them. Example: Gina, I can’t find matching 🧦, Why do they all disappear?

Copy

Keywords: socks, stocking

Codepoints: 1F9E6

Introduced: June, 2017 in Unicode version 10.0.0 (Emoji version 5.0 )