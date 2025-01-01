The classic beach shoe, also known as the flip-flop. Running a quick errand or heading somewhere super casual? Feel free to throw an easy pair of these shoes on and you’re ready to go in less than a second. Pair it with the beach emoji or sunglasses to tell your friends you're ready for a beach vacation!
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.