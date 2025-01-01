This person is wearing a gua pi mao hat, which is also known as a Chinese skullcap. Also known as a six-tile cap, the skullcap was very popular during the Qing dynasty. That’s why this person with skullcap emoji is also referred to as the Asian or Chinese man emoji.

Copy

Keywords: cap, gua pi mao, hat, person, person with skullcap, skullcap

Codepoints: 1F472

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )