Bride Wearing Veil Emojis

Do you hear wedding bells ringing? The bride with veil emoji signifies a person set to get married. The emoji shows a woman (or man) smiling with a white veil on their head. This emoji is available is a variety of skin tones. Use this emoji is used to talk about marriage, a long term partnership or union. It can also be used to speak about a new long term commitment or love. Example: “Wow Cari is getting married. I wonder what her dress looks like 👰🏻”

Keywords: bride, person, person with veil, veil, wedding
Codepoints: 1F470
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • 🧘 meditating in lotus position
    This person in lotus position is sitting with their legs crossed in a truly zen’d out meditative pose. I hope they find their higher meaning.
  • 👳 person wearing turban
    The person wearing turban emoji is exactly what it sounds like! Simply put, this emoji is an image of a person with short hair peeking out from beneath a white or brown turban.
  • 💒 wedding
    Love must be in the air if a wedding is happening. The bride and groom are getting married. The wedding emoji is commonly used when referring to a wedding chapel, or a pair of love birds tying the knot. Just make sure not to wear white to the wedding unless you're the soon to be Mrs.
  • 🧕 woman with headscarf
    The woman with headscarf emoji shows a female person wearing a scarf as a head covering. This could be used when chatting about modesty or referring to the act of wearing a hijab.
  • 🤸 person cartwheeling
    Rumor has it, it’s impossible to frown while doing a cartwheel. This joyful emoji depicts the simple flip reminiscent of childhood happiness.
  • 🤵 person in tuxedo
    Feeling fancy? The person wearing a tuxedo sure is! There must be a grand ball, wedding or special event nearby. The tuxedo is worn on special occasions.
  • 🧒 child
    This emoji head features the face of a gender-neutral child.
  • 🙇 bowing person
    A symbol of respect. The person bowing emoji shows that someone is humbling themselves or honoring something.
  • 🧍 person standing
    The person standing emoji features a regular looking person, standing upright, wearing generic clothing.
  • 👲 person with skullcap
    This person with skullcap emoji shows a cute little dude wearing a Chinese hat known as a gua pi mao.
  • 🤷 shrugging
    This person is shrugging to say “I don’t know,” or even, “Who cares?” Maybe they’re just judging you. They’re just not sure.
  • 🧎 person kneeling
    Down on your knees! No, you’re not being arrested… not yet, anyway. Is this person asking for forgiveness, taking a break, or praying? You decide!
  • 🧑 person
    Humans are all around us and the person emoji is an adult human in emoji form. This emoji doesn’t refer to a specific gender, just a person in general. Use this emoji when talking about people or referring to a human.
  • 💝 heart with ribbon
    A heart wrapped in a bow with a ribbon is the perfect symbol of the gift of love. It’s basically Valentine’s day as an emoji but instead of random chocolates, you get the great present of the person who sent it.
  • 🤦 facepalming
    Wow! How embarrassing. Are you in disbelief that something just happened? Did something or someone make a really dumb decision? Are you frustrated or embarrassed? This is the perfect emoji for you.
  • 👦 boy
    This boy emoji is a little kid with short hair.
  • 🧑‍🤝‍🧑 people holding hands
    Are you in love, or are you just friends? The people holding hands emoji can be a symbol of romance, love, and friendship. This emoji is available is a variety of gender and skin tone combinations. The non-gendered and same-gendered versions of this emoji are a symbol of pride for the LGBTQ community. Love is Love.
  • 🧓 older person
    Shout all about your mid-life crisis to the world with the older person emoji!
  • 🙎 pouting person
    Feeling frustrated after something didn’t go your way? Show the ultimate face of disappointment with a pout. Children use this a lot when they are unhappy with their parents. Parents use this a lot when they are upset with each other.
  • 👴 old man
    Classic grandpa here with his gray hair, balding head and forehead wrinkles.

