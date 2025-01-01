Do you hear wedding bells ringing? The bride with veil emoji signifies a person set to get married. The emoji shows a woman (or man) smiling with a white veil on their head. This emoji is available is a variety of skin tones. Use this emoji is used to talk about marriage, a long term partnership or union. It can also be used to speak about a new long term commitment or love. Example: “Wow Cari is getting married. I wonder what her dress looks like 👰🏻”
