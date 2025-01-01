Home

Older person

The older person emoji is an ungendered face with short hair, an open smiling mouth and wrinkles around the mouth and chin. Some versions also show the person wearing glasses (this is the best way to know the difference between this emoji and the old man and old woman emoji). To use this emoji you can be talking about a middle aged person or a general elderly person. Pair this older person emoji with the house emoji to say that your house is getting old.

Keywords: adult, gender-neutral, old, older person, unspecified gender
Codepoints: 1F9D3
Introduced: June, 2017 in Unicode version 10.0.0 (Emoji version 5.0)
0

Related emoji

  • 👴 old man
    Classic grandpa here with his gray hair, balding head and forehead wrinkles.
  • 🧑‍🦯 blind person with white cane
    The person with white cane emoji shows a person with visual impairments using a walking stick to guide their movements. Use this emoji when speaking about how to make accommodations for people with visual disabilities.
  • 🧑 person
    Humans are all around us and the person emoji is an adult human in emoji form. This emoji doesn’t refer to a specific gender, just a person in general. Use this emoji when talking about people or referring to a human.
  • 🦳 white hair
    The white hair emoji shows a person from the forehead up, and features a full head of white hair. Send this emoji to your friends on their birthdays to remind them that they are getting older.
  • 🧎 person kneeling
    Down on your knees! No, you’re not being arrested… not yet, anyway. Is this person asking for forgiveness, taking a break, or praying? You decide!
  • 🧍 person standing
    The person standing emoji features a regular looking person, standing upright, wearing generic clothing.
  • 👵 old woman
    We’re getting serious Mrs. Butterworth vibes from this sweet old woman emoji.
  • 👳 person wearing turban
    The person wearing turban emoji is exactly what it sounds like! Simply put, this emoji is an image of a person with short hair peeking out from beneath a white or brown turban.
  • 🧘 meditating in lotus position
    This person in lotus position is sitting with their legs crossed in a truly zen’d out meditative pose. I hope they find their higher meaning.
  • 🏃 runner
    The person running emoji features a person jogging at what appears to be fast speeds, as the legs are outstretched and the arms are creating a swinging motion, fists clenched tightly. Go runner emoji! You can do it! The finish line is in sight!
  • 🤷 shrugging
    This person is shrugging to say “I don’t know,” or even, “Who cares?” Maybe they’re just judging you. They’re just not sure.
  • 👲 person with skullcap
    This person with skullcap emoji shows a cute little dude wearing a Chinese hat known as a gua pi mao.
  • 🕺 man dancing
    The Man Dancing emoji features a man wearing various outfits and dancing (or should we say, grooving) in a disco-like fashion. Usually portrayed with arms and legs in mid-motion, one finger pointed to the sky.
  • 🧕 woman with headscarf
    The woman with headscarf emoji shows a female person wearing a scarf as a head covering. This could be used when chatting about modesty or referring to the act of wearing a hijab.
  • 👤 bust in silhouette
    The bust in silhouette emoji shows a grey silhouette that can be used when one does not know what someone looks like. It is very similar to the generic default profile photo on social media sites.
  • 💇 person getting haircut
    Snip, snip getting a new look or just trimming down your hair? This emoji is often used by barbers, hair stylings, and people who need hair cuts. Use this emoji to let your friends know you're heading to the barbershop or salon.
  • 🧗 person climbing
    The person climbing emoji shows a singular person scaling the edge of cliff using a harness. This is the perfect emoji to use when chatting about rock climbing, hiking, or when you feel like you’re on the precipice of something great.
  • 🇲🇨 flag: Monaco
    Monaco's flag emoji is made up of two horizontal stripes of equal width. The top stripe is red while the bottom is white.
  • 🤼 people wrestling
    The people wrestling emoji features two people ready to compete in a wrestling match. These two wrestlers stand opposed to one another wearing singlets and waiting for the ref to blow the whistle.
      • 🤼‍♂️ men wrestling
        • 🤼‍♀️ women wrestling
        • 🤺 person fencing
          Time to get a little competitive. The fencing emoji is perfect for those who like battling it out with fencing swords and face guards.

