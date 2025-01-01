The older person emoji is an ungendered face with short hair, an open smiling mouth and wrinkles around the mouth and chin. Some versions also show the person wearing glasses (this is the best way to know the difference between this emoji and the old man and old woman emoji). To use this emoji you can be talking about a middle aged person or a general elderly person. Pair this older person emoji with the house emoji to say that your house is getting old.

Keywords: adult, gender-neutral, old, older person, unspecified gender

Codepoints: 1F9D3

Introduced: June, 2017 in Unicode version 10.0.0 (Emoji version 5.0 )