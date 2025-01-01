The bust in silhouette emoji depicts a grey outline of a person from the shoulders up. It is best used when talking about someone who about whose appearance you do not know, such as a blind date or a mysterious internet user. It looks very similar to the default profile photo on popular social networks.
