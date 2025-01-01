Home

Emoji

Faces / SmiliesHearts / EmotionPeople / Limbs / HandsAnimalsFlowers / TreesFood / DrinksTransportationTime / WeatherCelebrations / HolidaysSports / Games / ActivitiesClothing / AccessoriesAudio / VideoScience / TechnologyReading / WritingBusiness / MoneyToolsHousehold ObjectsMaps / TravelSymbols / Signs

Styles

Bold / ItalicCursive ScriptStrikethroughSlashthroughMonospaceUnderlineFraktur / Gothic / Old EnglishDouble-struck (Outline)Upside-downBubble TextSquare TextSmall CapsTiny Text (Superscript / Subscript)Sans SerifFullwidth / VaporwaveRansom Note TextSquiggles and HooksEast Asian LetterlikeCherokee LetterlikeCanadian AboriginalVai LetterlikeAncient CuneiformBamumLightningFacesMini-me / Stacked TextDiamondsClassifiedDo Not EnterClapbackHeartsAir QuotesLine Break ToolUnstyle

Blog

5/17/23 How Unicode bold, italics, cursive, etc. are “supposed to” be used5/3/23 Vaporwave and Unicode Analysis4/16/21 10+ Emojis That Have Taken on a New Meaning Since COVID3/16/21 Let's celebrate World Panda Day with emojis!3/4/21 Celebrate National Dentist's Day with Emojis

How-To

Use Bold on FacebookUse Italics on FacebookUse Strikethrough on FacebookUse Bold on TwitterUse Italics on TwitterStrikethrough on TwitterStyle Text w/ YayTextUse Fonts in Instagram BiosUse Bold on Discord

FAQ

What's YayText?What's Unicode?Why do I see blank boxes / question marks?How do I use YayText Clipboard?How can I contact the YayText team?read more questions...
smileyfaces.io ㋛ ꗸ

Language

Español
français
Italiano
Português
Wikang Filipino
Tiếng Việt
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. People / Limbs / Hands
    3. »
  3. People Symbols
    4. »
  4. Bust in silhouette
YayText!

Bust in silhouette

The bust in silhouette emoji depicts a grey outline of a person from the shoulders up. It is best used when talking about someone who about whose appearance you do not know, such as a blind date or a mysterious internet user. It looks very similar to the default profile photo on popular social networks.

Keywords: bust, bust in silhouette, silhouette
Codepoints: 1F464
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • 👥 busts in silhouette
    These faceless busts in silhouette show grey figures from the shoulders up. Similar to the singular bust in silhouette, these two busts can be used when speaking about two people whose identities you don’t know.
  • 🦳 white hair
    The white hair emoji shows a person from the forehead up, and features a full head of white hair. Send this emoji to your friends on their birthdays to remind them that they are getting older.
  • 🧘 meditating in lotus position
    This person in lotus position is sitting with their legs crossed in a truly zen’d out meditative pose. I hope they find their higher meaning.
  • 🧓 older person
    Shout all about your mid-life crisis to the world with the older person emoji!
  • 🧠 brain
    The brain emoji features a pink and red colored human brain. The degree of detail depends on the platform and service provider.
  • 🧑‍🦯 blind person with white cane
    The person with white cane emoji shows a person with visual impairments using a walking stick to guide their movements. Use this emoji when speaking about how to make accommodations for people with visual disabilities.
  • 🦶 foot
    Stand up on your feet and walk towards me. The foot emoji represents a human foot. This emoji can be used to talk about feet, bare feet, footwear, body parts, or anything related to a foot or your toes.
  • 🏄 surfer
    Cowabunga, dudes! This person surfing emoji is proof that anyone can harness the power of the waves. Gnarly!
  • 🧒 child
    This emoji head features the face of a gender-neutral child.
  • 🧜 mermaid and merman
    Under the sea! Mermaids and mermen are half-human and half fish. Sailors have told many tails about the lives of these underwater inhabitants. These imaginary sea creatures is known to be the true leaders of sea life and full of fantasy.
  • 🤼 people wrestling
    The people wrestling emoji features two people ready to compete in a wrestling match. These two wrestlers stand opposed to one another wearing singlets and waiting for the ref to blow the whistle.
      • 🤼‍♂️ men wrestling
        • 🤼‍♀️ women wrestling
        • 👆 backhand index pointing up
          The Backhand Index Pointing Up emoji features a hand, knuckle side out, with the index finger pointing up and the thump pointing outward.
        • 🤷 shrugging
          This person is shrugging to say “I don’t know,” or even, “Who cares?” Maybe they’re just judging you. They’re just not sure.
        • 🦮 guide dog
          The Guide Dog emoji features a simple, yellow dog (most probably a golden retriever or golden lab), wearing a harness. Working guide dogs help humans with disabilities navigate the world. These dogs are the best.
        • 🚣 boat rower
          Row, row, row your boat. I hope you have some big muscles in those arms. Rowing a boat in the river with an oar may look easy, but it’s harder than it looks.
        • 🏇 horse racing
          And they’re off! The horse racing emoji shows a jockey on a horse moving quickly around the track. Hope they’re who you bet on!
        • 🧗 person climbing
          The person climbing emoji shows a singular person scaling the edge of cliff using a harness. This is the perfect emoji to use when chatting about rock climbing, hiking, or when you feel like you’re on the precipice of something great.
        • 🚴 bike rider
          Stay out of the bike lane, unless you are on a bike. Cyclists have some of the strongest legs in the world. Did you know cyclists in the Tour de France bike 3,470km. That’s a lot of biking. This emoji depicts a cyclist riding their bike complete with helmet and sports gear.
        • 👍 thumbs up
          Available in an inclusive skin color palette, the thumbs up emoji is the universal symbol for agreement or praise.
        • skin tones 🏻 🏼 🏽 🏾 🏿
          Many people-related emoji can be represented with one of five different skin tones, ranging from light skin to dark skin, on the Fitzpatrick scale (a scale used to classify human skin color).

        We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.



        YayText