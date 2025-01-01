Home

Emoji

Backhand index pointing up

This emoji is a great choice when indicating the number “one” as in “dinner for one, please.” It is commonly used as a way to say “look up” or in religious contexts, as the finger is pointing up at the heavens, thus at God. This emoji also comes in a large variety of skin tones.

Keywords: backhand, backhand index pointing up, finger, hand, point, up
Codepoints: 1F446
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • 👇 backhand index pointing down
    An important message is coming in! This emoji can be used to point down to a message coming in a text, or to an image that has been sent.
  • ☝️ index pointing up
    This hand is pointing its index finger up as if to point at something important. Emphasize a point, reiterate something, or otherwise point something out above using this emoji.
  • 👍 thumbs up
    Available in an inclusive skin color palette, the thumbs up emoji is the universal symbol for agreement or praise.
  • 👉 backhand index pointing right
    Got something to look at? The backhand index pointing right is here for you! This finger is shown pointing to the right and is used to show important messages or to look at an image.
  • 👎 thumbs down
    The Thumbs Down emoji features clenched knuckles with a thumb pointing downward, showing obvious disdain or displeasure.
  • 👈 backhand index pointing left
    Want to point something out to the left? Well, then this is the emoji for you. Used to draw attention or for emphasis, this hand does all the talking.
  • 🆗 OK button
    OK, sounds good to me! I agree. The OK button emoji is a symbol used to agree with something or someone. It’s also used to give permission to do something.
  • ⬇️ down arrow
    The down arrow points directly downward and is shown atop a grey square. It can be used when trying to describe where something is, and where it is is directly below.
  • 🔚 END arrow
    Reached the end of your rope? Having to end a relationship? Going to the end of a literal line? This end sign with an arrow emoji is right for you.
  • 👀 eyes
    The eyes emoji depicts two wide open eyeballs looking to their left. They could mean, “Okay, I’m listening,” or “Hey buddy, I’m watching you.”
  • raised hand
    Remember being in school? This emoji of a raised hand brings back memories of an outstretched arm, itching to ask a question. (ooh, ooh, call on me). It can also be used to say stop or high five.
  • 🖕 middle finger
    The Middle Finger emoji features a hand drawn from the outside view, with four fingers clenched toward the palm and the middle finger facing the direction of the viewer.
  • 💟 heart decoration
    The Heart Decoration emoji features a boxy shape with a heart-shaped cut out in the middle.
  • raised fist
    This emoji is commonly used to show that you stand in solidarity with an idea. It’s often used among those protesting injustices and supporting a movement.
  • 👏 clapping hands
    The Clapping Hands emoji shows a pair of hands coming together in applause, with little “clapping” lines or triangles coming from the hands, to indicate sound.
  • 👋 waving hand
    The waving hand emoji may be waving hello or goodbye, but is a great accompaniment to both in a text message!
  • 🤏 pinching hand
    This emoji hand is pinching its thumb and index finger together as if to indicate just a little of something. “Just a little” is the phrase that comes to mind here, whether you are just a little mad or want just a little more.
  • ✌️ peace sign hand
    The victory hand emoji stretches its index and middle fingers while folding the rest, flashing the peace sign. It’s a great way to say “peace, dude,” “deuces,” or “two with mustard, please.”
  • 🦱 curly hair
    The curly hair emoji shows half of a head from the forehead up and showcases short curly textured hair. Send this emoji to all your curly haired friends to show you care.
  • 🤛 🤜 fists facing left and right
    Are you throwing a punch? Or are you just saying hello? The left-facing and right-facing fist emojis are used in both context, or just to talk about an actual fist.

