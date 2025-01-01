This emoji is a great choice when indicating the number “one” as in “dinner for one, please.” It is commonly used as a way to say “look up” or in religious contexts, as the finger is pointing up at the heavens, thus at God. This emoji also comes in a large variety of skin tones.

Keywords: backhand, backhand index pointing up, finger, hand, point, up

Codepoints: 1F446

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )