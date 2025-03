This pointing down emoji can be used to point out a message below in texting. It can also be used to indicate that the incoming message is going to be important. Also used to indicate that you are feeling sad or down.

Copy

Keywords: backhand, backhand index pointing down, down, finger, hand, point

Codepoints: 1F447

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )