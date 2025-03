This emoji can be used to communicate that you agree with something, that you’re voting in favor of something. It can also be used for high fives. It does not have many alternative meaning, and looks similar to the front of the hand emoji.

Keywords: backhand, raised, raised back of hand

Codepoints: 1F91A

Introduced: June, 2016 in Unicode version 9.0.0 (Emoji version 3.0 )