I’m over here! The person raising hand emoji is a symbol to grab attention or to ask for permission. The person raising hand emoji shows a smiling person with their hand raised. This emoji comes in different genders and skin tones. Use this emoji when you are trying to get someone’s attention, when you know the answer to a question, when you agree with something or if you are asking for permission to do something. Example: I know the answer! Pick me. 🙋

Copy

Keywords: gesture, hand, happy, person raising hand, raised

Codepoints: 1F64B

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )