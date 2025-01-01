I’m over here! The person raising hand emoji is a symbol to grab attention or to ask for permission. The person raising hand emoji shows a smiling person with their hand raised. This emoji comes in different genders and skin tones. Use this emoji when you are trying to get someone’s attention, when you know the answer to a question, when you agree with something or if you are asking for permission to do something. Example: I know the answer! Pick me. 🙋
