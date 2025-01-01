This hand is making a phone gesture that says "call me". This emoji can be used in the conventional sense to tell someone to call you. It can also be used to communicate that something cool or has good vibes, due to the "call me" gesture looking very similar to the "hang ten" sign, common in surf culture. This emoji is for those that want to exude positivity and have a good time.

Keywords: call, call me hand, hand

Codepoints: 1F919

Introduced: June, 2016 in Unicode version 9.0.0 (Emoji version 3.0 )