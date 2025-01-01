Depicted as the back of a hand pointing to the right, the emoji comes in a variety of skin tones. It is used to depict pointing at something important, like an image or text. This emoji can also be used in combination with other hand emojis to show directions or hand signals.

Keywords: backhand, backhand index pointing right, finger, hand, index, point

Codepoints: 1F449

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )