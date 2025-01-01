Depicted as the back of a hand pointing to the right, the emoji comes in a variety of skin tones. It is used to depict pointing at something important, like an image or text. This emoji can also be used in combination with other hand emojis to show directions or hand signals.
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.