Check this out! Just follow the arrow. This emoji isn’t much of a curveball, it’s actually pretty straightforward. The Right Arrow Curving Down emoji shows a curved line with a down-facing arrow attached to it. The style and color of the emoji vary by emoji keyboard. This emoji is a part of the “symbol” family. You can use this emoji to show direction without having to type it. Example: “At first I wanted the job, but after the interview, my interest level is like ⤵️”

Codepoints: 2935 FE0F

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )