Home

Emoji

Faces / SmiliesHearts / EmotionPeople / Limbs / HandsAnimalsFlowers / TreesFood / DrinksTransportationTime / WeatherCelebrations / HolidaysSports / Games / ActivitiesClothing / AccessoriesAudio / VideoScience / TechnologyReading / WritingBusiness / MoneyToolsHousehold ObjectsMaps / TravelSymbols / Signs

Styles

Bold / ItalicCursive ScriptStrikethroughSlashthroughMonospaceUnderlineFraktur / Gothic / Old EnglishDouble-struck (Outline)Upside-downBubble TextSquare TextSmall CapsTiny Text (Superscript / Subscript)Sans SerifFullwidth / VaporwaveRansom Note TextSquiggles and HooksEast Asian LetterlikeCherokee LetterlikeCanadian AboriginalVai LetterlikeAncient CuneiformBamumLightningFacesMini-me / Stacked TextDiamondsClassifiedDo Not EnterClapbackHeartsAir QuotesLine Break ToolUnstyle

Blog

5/17/23 How Unicode bold, italics, cursive, etc. are “supposed to” be used5/3/23 Vaporwave and Unicode Analysis4/16/21 10+ Emojis That Have Taken on a New Meaning Since COVID3/16/21 Let's celebrate World Panda Day with emojis!3/4/21 Celebrate National Dentist's Day with Emojis

How-To

Use Bold on FacebookUse Italics on FacebookUse Strikethrough on FacebookUse Bold on TwitterUse Italics on TwitterStrikethrough on TwitterStyle Text w/ YayTextUse Fonts in Instagram BiosUse Bold on Discord

FAQ

What's YayText?What's Unicode?Why do I see blank boxes / question marks?How do I use YayText Clipboard?How can I contact the YayText team?read more questions...
smileyfaces.io ㋛ ꗸ

Language

Español
français
Italiano
Português
Wikang Filipino
Tiếng Việt
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. Symbols / Signs
    3. »
  3. Right arrow curving down
YayText!

Right arrow curving down

Check this out! Just follow the arrow. This emoji isn’t much of a curveball, it’s actually pretty straightforward. The Right Arrow Curving Down emoji shows a curved line with a down-facing arrow attached to it. The style and color of the emoji vary by emoji keyboard. This emoji is a part of the “symbol” family. You can use this emoji to show direction without having to type it. Example: “At first I wanted the job, but after the interview, my interest level is like ⤵️”

Codepoints: 2935 FE0F
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • fast down button
    Want to slow it down a track or speed of a video? Hit the fast down button. The Fast down button allows you to slow down the audio speed at 2 or 3 times speed than normal. Use this emoji when you want to slow something down for a creepy effect.
  • 🔽 downwards button
    If you need a way to say negatory, nope, or not doing it—the downwards button emoji has your back. It can also be used for direction if you like to use your emojis literally.
  • 🔜 SOON arrow
    The SOON arrow emoji shows an arrow pointing to the right with the word “SOON” underneath. This is often used literally to describe something that is coming soon.
  • fast reverse button
    Did somebody say rewind? The fast reverse button looks like two sideways triangles pointing left.
  • ⤴️ right arrow curving up
    Go around it, and keep climbing up. The right arrow curving up emoji is a directional emoji pointing to the top right of your screen. Use this emoji when you want to point to something or give direction to go around something.
  • ↖️ up-left arrow
    It’s up there to your left! The up-left arrow emoji is a directional arrow pointing to the upper left corner of your screen. Use this emoji when you need to refer to something in the upper left direction.
  • 🔂 repeat single button
    Do you ever want to listen to the same song on repeat over and over again? If this answer is yes, then this repeat single button was made for you.
  • double curly loop
    You’ve got mail! Voicemail that is. The double curly loop emoji is used to symbolize an icon for voicemail on most devices. The emoji’s image is the symbol for a reel-to-reel tape recorder, which is what the first voicemails were recorded on.
  • 🔁 repeat button
    Good song? Run it back with the repeat button! This emoji is typically seen in music or other audio platforms. Use this emoji when you want to put a song on repeat and keep the good vibes rolling!
  • 🆗 OK button
    OK, sounds good to me! I agree. The OK button emoji is a symbol used to agree with something or someone. It’s also used to give permission to do something.
  • fast-forward button
    The Fast-Forward Button emoji features two overlapping triangular arrows which point to the right. They are situated within a square or can be seen simply on their own.
  • 🔙 BACK arrow
    The BACK Arrow emoji features a blue box with a white arrow pointing to the left with white font beneath it, reading “BACK.”
  • ↗️ up-right arrow
    The up-right arrow is most often shown as a white arrow inside a blue or gray box. The arrow points up and to the right, which represents the northeast.
  • 🔚 END arrow
    Reached the end of your rope? Having to end a relationship? Going to the end of a literal line? This end sign with an arrow emoji is right for you.
  • 🔝 TOP arrow
    The Top Arrow emoji features an arrow pointing upwards with the word “TOP” written beneath it.
  • 🔄 counterclockwise arrows button
    The counterclockwise arrows button is comprised of two white arrows moving in a cyclical circular motion against a grey square button backdrop.
  • 🔃 clockwise vertical arrows
    What a “turn” of events! The clockwise emoji is a symbol emoji and indicates that something is moving in a clockwise direction. It can also be used to talk about rotating something, repeating a tracking, or refreshing a page in your web browser.
  • 📵 no mobile phones
    The no mobile phones emoji is straightforward in both name and illustration. This emoji shows a smart phone encircled in red, with a line going from one end of the image to the other.
  • ↘️ down-right arrow
    The down-right arrow points to the lower right corner of a grey square. It can be used when trying to describe where something is, and you really just need a big old arrow to point it out.
  • 👈 backhand index pointing left
    Want to point something out to the left? Well, then this is the emoji for you. Used to draw attention or for emphasis, this hand does all the talking.

We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.



YayText