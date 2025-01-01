Check this out! Just follow the arrow. This emoji isn’t much of a curveball, it’s actually pretty straightforward. The Right Arrow Curving Down emoji shows a curved line with a down-facing arrow attached to it. The style and color of the emoji vary by emoji keyboard. This emoji is a part of the “symbol” family. You can use this emoji to show direction without having to type it. Example: “At first I wanted the job, but after the interview, my interest level is like ⤵️”
