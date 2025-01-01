Home

BACK arrow

This emoji is pretty self-explanatory. This simple arrow indicates to go backwards or to look back. It can be sent to your friends when they took a wrong turn while on route to your house. This particular emoji ranges significantly in style, depending on the platform or provider. Google and Microsoft utilize a blue box, the arrow nesting in the center of the sign. Most other platforms simply have a blue or black arrow pointing toward the left, with or without the word “BACK” written.

Keywords: arrow, back, back arrow
Codepoints: 1F519
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
YayText