This emoji is pretty self-explanatory. This simple arrow indicates to go backwards or to look back. It can be sent to your friends when they took a wrong turn while on route to your house. This particular emoji ranges significantly in style, depending on the platform or provider. Google and Microsoft utilize a blue box, the arrow nesting in the center of the sign. Most other platforms simply have a blue or black arrow pointing toward the left, with or without the word “BACK” written.
