This emoji is a perfect representation of sifting through paperwork or a book and marking an important page, as is shown with the folded top-right corner. This method is often utilised when sticky notes or a bookmark aren’t present. Send this emoji to your friends to remind them of an important paper that is due tomorrow or to your co-workers to remind them to bring that important document to tomorrow’s staff meeting!

Keywords: document, page, page facing up

Codepoints: 1F4C4

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )