This emoji varies heavily, depending on the provider and platform. The box in question can be grey, white or blue and the checkmark within the middle can be any of those mentioned colors as well. Its purpose is to indicate something is “correct,” often seen on schoolwork papers that are graded or something is “present,” often seen when making grocery or packing lists.

Codepoints: 2611 FE0F

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )