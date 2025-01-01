This emoji is exactly as it sounds: a straightforward, no-nonsense, shape depicted in a brown coloration. It can be used to describe a piece of chocolate you shared with your crush at lunch or can be used as a colorful bullet point when making a school project.

Keywords: brown, square

Codepoints: 1F7EB

Introduced: March, 2019 in Unicode version 12.0.0 (Emoji version 12.0 )