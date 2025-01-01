Home

Emoji

Faces / SmiliesHearts / EmotionPeople / Limbs / HandsAnimalsFlowers / TreesFood / DrinksTransportationTime / WeatherCelebrations / HolidaysSports / Games / ActivitiesClothing / AccessoriesAudio / VideoScience / TechnologyReading / WritingBusiness / MoneyToolsHousehold ObjectsMaps / TravelSymbols / Signs

Styles

Bold / ItalicCursive ScriptStrikethroughSlashthroughMonospaceUnderlineFraktur / Gothic / Old EnglishDouble-struck (Outline)Upside-downBubble TextSquare TextSmall CapsTiny Text (Superscript / Subscript)Sans SerifFullwidth / VaporwaveRansom Note TextSquiggles and HooksEast Asian LetterlikeCherokee LetterlikeCanadian AboriginalVai LetterlikeAncient CuneiformBamumLightningFacesMini-me / Stacked TextDiamondsClassifiedDo Not EnterClapbackHeartsAir QuotesLine Break ToolUnstyle

Blog

5/17/23 How Unicode bold, italics, cursive, etc. are “supposed to” be used5/3/23 Vaporwave and Unicode Analysis4/16/21 10+ Emojis That Have Taken on a New Meaning Since COVID3/16/21 Let's celebrate World Panda Day with emojis!3/4/21 Celebrate National Dentist's Day with Emojis

How-To

Use Bold on FacebookUse Italics on FacebookUse Strikethrough on FacebookUse Bold on TwitterUse Italics on TwitterStrikethrough on TwitterStyle Text w/ YayTextUse Fonts in Instagram BiosUse Bold on Discord

FAQ

What's YayText?What's Unicode?Why do I see blank boxes / question marks?How do I use YayText Clipboard?How can I contact the YayText team?read more questions...
smileyfaces.io ㋛ ꗸ

Language

Español
français
Italiano
Português
Wikang Filipino
Tiếng Việt
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. Symbols / Signs
    3. »
  3. Black medium square
YayText!

Black medium square

There are a variety of differently sized black squares, and this one is the black medium square. This emoji is medium-sized, black, and square-shaped. This simple shape can symbolize ideas, but it might also be used to create larger images such as a checkerboard.

Codepoints: 25FC FE0F
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
0

Related emoji

  • black medium-small square
    The black medium-small square is just another size of plain black solid square that can be used whenever you need to refer to shapes, squares, or the color black.
  • ▪️ black small square
    The black small square is the smallest size of plain black solid square that can be used whenever you need to refer to shapes, squares, or the color black.
  • black large square
    In a series of black square emojis, the black large square is the largest one.
  • white medium-small square
    The white medium-small square is just another size of plain white solid square that can be used whenever you need to refer to shapes, squares, or the color white.
  • 🔲 black square button
    The black square button emoji is a black outlined square with a white center, and can be used when chatting about your favorite shapes.
  • white large square
    The white large square is exactly what you may expect: a large, white, square. It can be used when discussing whiteness or squareness.
  • 🟧 orange square
    The Orange Square emoji features a generic, colored in orange square, with either sharp or rounded corners and varying in hue.
  • minus
    The minus emoji is a small black dash mark used to show the mathematical action of subtraction.
  • 🅾️ O button (blood type)
    The O button (blood type) emoji is a red square with a bold white “O” in the center. This emoji refers to type O blood.
  • 🔳 white square button
    The white square button emoji is a white outlined square with a black center, and can be used when chatting about your favorite shapes.
  • 🟥 red square
    The Red Square emoji features, you guessed it, a red square with either sharp or rounded corners, depending on the provider.
  • 🟫 brown square
    The Brown Square emoji features a simple, shaded brown square, with either sharp or rounded corners and varying in shade, depending on platform.
  • 🎙️ studio microphone
    The Studio Microphone emoji features a classic radio broadcasting type of microphone, often seen in music studios and in old-timey films.
  • black circle
    Is your favorite color black? Do you need to add a bullet point to your message? The black circle is a versatile emoji that has many different uses. You could even use this emoji to represent a simple design shape or a solar eclipse.
  • 🇸🇸 flag: South Sudan
    The flag of South Sudan emoji contains three large horizontal stripes of black, red, and green separated by thin white lines. On the left side, a navy sideways triangle contains a gold star.
  • 🇮🇶 flag: Iraq
    Iraq's flag emoji features three horizontal stripes of red, white and black. In the center, the takbīr is featured in dark green.
  • ⏏️ eject button
    The eject button emoji shows a white rectangle with a white solid triangle on top of it, indicating the ejection process common with electronics. You may see it when removing a disc, USB, or an old school VHS.
  • ⏯️ play or pause button
    Do you recognize this iconic symbol? It’s the play or pause button found on most media players!
  • ◻️ white medium square
    The White Medium Square emoji features just that: a white medium square with either sharp or slightly rounded corners.
  • ⏭️ next track button
    The next track button is a white skip symbol consisting of two triangular arrows pointed left as well as a vertical white line. Use this in context of music, playlists, and DJ’s who need to learn to skip tracks.

We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.



YayText