There are a variety of differently sized black squares, and this one is the black medium square. This emoji is medium-sized, black, and square-shaped. This simple shape can symbolize ideas, but it might also be used to create larger images such as a checkerboard.

Copy

Codepoints: 25FC FE0F

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )