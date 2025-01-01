Home

Black circle

Looking to add a small design to your message? Or do you just like the color black? The black circle is a versatile emoji that has many different uses. The black circle emoji shows the shape of a circle in the color black. This emoji has many uses, such as a design, a bullet point, or to simply to represent the color black. You can also use this emoji to talk about items like a solar eclipse or a period. Example: Jen I love the dress in the color ⚫ . Buy that one.

Keywords: black circle, circle, geometric
Codepoints: 26AB
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • black medium-small square
    The black medium-small square is just another size of plain black solid square that can be used whenever you need to refer to shapes, squares, or the color black.
  • ◼️ black medium square
    It’s a medium-sized black square. Aptly named, the black medium square is the second largest and the third smallest black square in the emoji library.
  • 🔹 small blue diamond
    Shine bright like a diamond! The blue diamond emoji is a versatile symbol that has many uses. Use this emoji to represent a diamond, use it as a design for your message, or just use it to show your love for the color blue.
  • ▪️ black small square
    The black small square is the smallest size of plain black solid square that can be used whenever you need to refer to shapes, squares, or the color black.
  • 🔲 black square button
    The black square button emoji is a black outlined square with a white center, and can be used when chatting about your favorite shapes.
  • plus
    The Plus emoji features a simple “plus sign” symbol in a dark, neutral color.
  • 🟪 purple square
    The color purple can represent royalty, luxury, and ambition. The purple square emoji can be used to describe these feelings. This emoji can also be used as decor in a message to give it a pop of color.
  • 🟣 purple circle
    The Purple Circle emoji features a simple, colored in purple circle, varying in hue and depth depending on platform.
  • 🐅 tiger
    The tiger emoji shows the full body of nature’s favorite striped big cat: the tiger. The tiger is known for its distinctive orange and black stripes and potentially fatal punches. Lots of people think that tigers are grrrreat.
  • white medium-small square
    The white medium-small square is just another size of plain white solid square that can be used whenever you need to refer to shapes, squares, or the color white.
  • 🎹 musical keyboard
    The musical keyboard emoji is a small square snipped of a musical keyboard or piano that shows four white keys and three black keys.
  • 🔵 blue circle
    The blue circle emoji is a plain blue solid colored circle, perfect for any color or shape related conversation.
  • black large square
    In a series of black square emojis, the black large square is the largest one.
  • 🔸 small orange diamond
    The Small Orange Diamond emoji features exactly that: a small, orange diamond with varying degrees of detail and which vary slightly in shade.
  • ▫️ white small square
    A bullet point or an insult? The choice is yours! The white small square emoji can be used in place of a bullet point to create a list. It can also be used as a clever insult to call someone a “square”...a small one at that.
  • 🤎 brown heart
    Brown is a color that is associated with the earth. A brown heart can be used to show your love for the earth or the color brown. This emoji can also be used to show love and support for things related to brown skin, such as the Black Lives Matter movement.
  • 🟧 orange square
    The Orange Square emoji features a generic, colored in orange square, with either sharp or rounded corners and varying in hue.
  • 🔳 white square button
    The white square button emoji is a white outlined square with a black center, and can be used when chatting about your favorite shapes.
  • 🟡 yellow circle
    Roses are red, violets are blue, bananas are yellow, and this emoji is too! The yellow circle is a simple emoji that can be used to say the color yellow without having to type it. You can also use this emoji to express caution, the sun, light, or to simply use the color yellow to brighten up your message.
  • 🖤 black heart
    Your heart is black, you have no soul. A black heart is one commonly used when talking about a love for something dark, evil, and bad. It can also just be used to show your love for the color black. The color of opal. Alternatively, a goth heart.

YayText