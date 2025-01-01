Looking to add a small design to your message? Or do you just like the color black? The black circle is a versatile emoji that has many different uses. The black circle emoji shows the shape of a circle in the color black. This emoji has many uses, such as a design, a bullet point, or to simply to represent the color black. You can also use this emoji to talk about items like a solar eclipse or a period. Example: Jen I love the dress in the color ⚫ . Buy that one.

Keywords: black circle, circle, geometric

Codepoints: 26AB

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )