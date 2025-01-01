Brown is an earthy and natural tone. It’s largely associated with the earth. The brown heart emoji shows a heart shape in the color brown. A brown heart can show your love for the color brown or can be used when talking about something that is brown, natural or associated with the earth. The color brown also gives off the feeling of strength, resilience, and reliability. This emoji can also be used in reference to brown skin color, showing support, love, or solidarity toward BIPOC people and communities. Example: When I get to the mall, you have to help me find a pair of brown boots. It’s my favorite fall color right now. 🤎

Keywords: brown, heart

Codepoints: 1F90E

Introduced: March, 2019 in Unicode version 12.0.0 (Emoji version 12.0 )