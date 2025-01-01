This simple yet effective emoji is sure to get your point across! The thumbs up emoji conveys understanding and recognition to a particular message, often just an easy way to say “okay” or “I agree”. This is both extremely practical and convenient when complimenting someone or giving them the “go ahead”. This straightforward emoji is almost identical across all platforms.

Keywords: +1, hand, thumb, thumbs up, up

Codepoints: 1F44D

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )