A handshake is a gesture commonly used as a greeting or as a sign of agreement between two individuals. The hands of the individuals meet in the middle to join together and shake on a contract, or upon first meeting each other. This emoji can be used to promote peace, unity, and consensus in a group message that’s getting a little bit contentious over which taco place is best.
