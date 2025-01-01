A handshake is a gesture commonly used as a greeting or as a sign of agreement between two individuals. The hands of the individuals meet in the middle to join together and shake on a contract, or upon first meeting each other. This emoji can be used to promote peace, unity, and consensus in a group message that’s getting a little bit contentious over which taco place is best.

Keywords: agreement, hand, handshake, meeting, shake

Codepoints: 1F91D

Introduced: June, 2016 in Unicode version 9.0.0 (Emoji version 3.0 )