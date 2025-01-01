Home

Folded hands

When we pray, we hope. The folded hands are used to communicate just that: prayer and hope. These touching hands can also be a form of hello in some cultural exchanges, as folded hands with a bow means hello or goodbye. This emoji can also be used to express gratitude. Sometimes this emoji might be used as a high-five or congratulations. Whenever you see it, be sure to read the context clues!

Keywords: ask, folded hands, hand, please, pray, thanks
Codepoints: 1F64F
Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6)
Related emoji

  • 🤝 handshake
    The handshake emoji depicts two hands coming together in agreement over something. Maybe they closed a business deal, or maybe they reached consensus about what movie to watch tonight.
  • 🙌 raising hands
    The Raising Hands emoji features two hands lifted toward the sky, with the palms facing outwards and the thumbs almost touching.
  • 🤚 raised back of hand
    Not to be confused with the front of the hand, this is the back of the hand. It can be used to show you are raising your hand agreeing with something.
  • 👋 waving hand
    The waving hand emoji may be waving hello or goodbye, but is a great accompaniment to both in a text message!
  • 👏 clapping hands
    The Clapping Hands emoji shows a pair of hands coming together in applause, with little “clapping” lines or triangles coming from the hands, to indicate sound.
  • 🖐️ hand with fingers splayed
    The Hand with Fingers Splayed emoji features just that; an open hand, palm facing outward, as if showing the number five.
  • 🤟 love-you gesture
    The love-you gesture emoji shows the American Sign Language hand symbol for “I love you,” and is a quick shorthand to use for any loved one in your life.
  • raised fist
    This emoji is commonly used to show that you stand in solidarity with an idea. It’s often used among those protesting injustices and supporting a movement.
  • 🙇 bowing person
    A symbol of respect. The person bowing emoji shows that someone is humbling themselves or honoring something.
  • ✌️ peace sign hand
    The victory hand emoji stretches its index and middle fingers while folding the rest, flashing the peace sign. It’s a great way to say “peace, dude,” “deuces,” or “two with mustard, please.”
  • 👎 thumbs down
    The Thumbs Down emoji features clenched knuckles with a thumb pointing downward, showing obvious disdain or displeasure.
  • 🤲 palms up together
    The palms up together emoji has many meanings. The hand gesture may remind you of the gesture a beggar uses when asking for money on the street. This gesture is also how to say the word “book” in American sign language. This emoji can also be used to represent something religious like a prayer.
  • 🤏 pinching hand
    This emoji hand is pinching its thumb and index finger together as if to indicate just a little of something. “Just a little” is the phrase that comes to mind here, whether you are just a little mad or want just a little more.
  • 🤘 sign of the horns
    The sign of the horns emoji shows a hand with the pinky and index fingers extended with every other finger folded in. It may be used to say “hook em’ horns” or, more commonly, “rock on!”
  • 🤛 🤜 fists facing left and right
    Are you throwing a punch? Or are you just saying hello? The left-facing and right-facing fist emojis are used in both context, or just to talk about an actual fist.
  • 🙅 person gesturing "no"
    No! Permission denied! You are rejected. Use this emoji to block, stop, and reject something or someone.
  • 🤞 crossed fingers
    Wishing you the best of luck! Crossed fingers come in handy when you are really hoping something plays out in your favor. Are you feeling lucky?
  • 👇 backhand index pointing down
    An important message is coming in! This emoji can be used to point down to a message coming in a text, or to an image that has been sent.
  • 🖕 middle finger
    The Middle Finger emoji features a hand drawn from the outside view, with four fingers clenched toward the palm and the middle finger facing the direction of the viewer.
  • 🧑‍🤝‍🧑 people holding hands
    Are you in love, or are you just friends? The people holding hands emoji can be a symbol of romance, love, and friendship. This emoji is available is a variety of gender and skin tone combinations. The non-gendered and same-gendered versions of this emoji are a symbol of pride for the LGBTQ community. Love is Love.

