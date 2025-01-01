When we pray, we hope. The folded hands are used to communicate just that: prayer and hope. These touching hands can also be a form of hello in some cultural exchanges, as folded hands with a bow means hello or goodbye. This emoji can also be used to express gratitude. Sometimes this emoji might be used as a high-five or congratulations. Whenever you see it, be sure to read the context clues!

Keywords: ask, folded hands, hand, please, pray, thanks

Codepoints: 1F64F

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )