Home

Emoji

Faces / SmiliesHearts / EmotionPeople / Limbs / HandsAnimalsFlowers / TreesFood / DrinksTransportationTime / WeatherCelebrations / HolidaysSports / Games / ActivitiesClothing / AccessoriesAudio / VideoScience / TechnologyReading / WritingBusiness / MoneyToolsHousehold ObjectsMaps / TravelSymbols / Signs

Styles

Bold / ItalicCursive ScriptStrikethroughSlashthroughMonospaceUnderlineFraktur / Gothic / Old EnglishDouble-struck (Outline)Upside-downBubble TextSquare TextSmall CapsTiny Text (Superscript / Subscript)Sans SerifFullwidth / VaporwaveRansom Note TextSquiggles and HooksEast Asian LetterlikeCherokee LetterlikeCanadian AboriginalVai LetterlikeAncient CuneiformBamumLightningFacesMini-me / Stacked TextDiamondsClassifiedDo Not EnterClapbackHeartsAir QuotesLine Break ToolUnstyle

Blog

5/17/23 How Unicode bold, italics, cursive, etc. are “supposed to” be used5/3/23 Vaporwave and Unicode Analysis4/16/21 10+ Emojis That Have Taken on a New Meaning Since COVID3/16/21 Let's celebrate World Panda Day with emojis!3/4/21 Celebrate National Dentist's Day with Emojis

How-To

Use Bold on FacebookUse Italics on FacebookUse Strikethrough on FacebookUse Bold on TwitterUse Italics on TwitterStrikethrough on TwitterStyle Text w/ YayTextUse Fonts in Instagram BiosUse Bold on Discord

FAQ

What's YayText?What's Unicode?Why do I see blank boxes / question marks?How do I use YayText Clipboard?How can I contact the YayText team?read more questions...
smileyfaces.io ㋛ ꗸ

Language

Español
français
Italiano
Português
Wikang Filipino
Tiếng Việt
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. People / Limbs / Hands
    3. »
  3. Limbs
    4. »
  4. Crossed fingers
    Home »
  1. Emoji
    2. »
  2. Celebrations / Holidays
    3. »
  3. St. Patrick's Day
    4. »
  4. Crossed fingers
YayText!

Crossed fingers

Luck is something we all hope for! Trust in yourself, hope for the best, and cross your fingers, who knows you just might get lucky! The crossed finger emoji shows a hand with the middle and index fingers crossing each other. It’s a sign of good luck, and a superstitious tradition many people do when they are hoping for the best. This emoji comes in different skin tones. If someone crosses their fingers behind their back, it could also be a sign that they are breaking a promise. However, this emoji is commonly used when talking about luck, wishes and being hopeful that something will happen. Use this emoji to wish someone good luck! Example: We are hoping, that John will recover soon 🤞

Keywords: cross, crossed fingers, finger, hand, luck
Codepoints: 1F91E
Introduced: June, 2016 in Unicode version 9.0.0 (Emoji version 3.0)
0

Related emoji

  • 🙏 folded hands
    These folded hands are also known as the prayer hands emoji. Usually accompanied by a prayer to God or a wish to the universe, these hands show hopefulness in the face of adversity.
  • 🤟 love-you gesture
    The love-you gesture emoji shows the American Sign Language hand symbol for “I love you,” and is a quick shorthand to use for any loved one in your life.
  • ✝️ latin cross
    Your spiritual connection to a higher power just got emojified! The Latin Cross is an emoji associated with the Christian faith. Christians believe Jesus died on the cross. You can use this emoji to express your devout faith, or when talking about God, church, Jesus, and anything associated with Christianity.
  • 🍀 four leaf clover
    Find a four-leaf clover and you’ll be very lucky. This is a rare plant because usually clovers only have 3 leaves, not four. Keep this lucky charm close! The luck of the Irish will always be with you.
  • 🥷 ninja
    Just as elusive as a real ninja, the ninja emoji isn’t available on all platforms. Use this trained killer in your most covert texts.
  • 👋 waving hand
    The waving hand emoji may be waving hello or goodbye, but is a great accompaniment to both in a text message!
  • raised fist
    This emoji is commonly used to show that you stand in solidarity with an idea. It’s often used among those protesting injustices and supporting a movement.
  • 🧑‍🤝‍🧑 people holding hands
    Are you in love, or are you just friends? The people holding hands emoji can be a symbol of romance, love, and friendship. This emoji is available is a variety of gender and skin tone combinations. The non-gendered and same-gendered versions of this emoji are a symbol of pride for the LGBTQ community. Love is Love.
  • ⚧️ transgender symbol
    What do you identify as? The transgender symbol is used to describe someone in the LGBTQ community who was born as one gender but identifies with another gender. Use this symbol when referring to someone who is transgender, and LGBTQ pride.
  • 🤝 handshake
    The handshake emoji depicts two hands coming together in agreement over something. Maybe they closed a business deal, or maybe they reached consensus about what movie to watch tonight.
  • 🙌 raising hands
    The Raising Hands emoji features two hands lifted toward the sky, with the palms facing outwards and the thumbs almost touching.
  • 💅 nail polish
    Time to get a little prim and proper with a nice new manicure. Let’s get those nails polished. Do you prefer pink? Or a different color?
  • ☘️ shamrock
    Are you feeling a bit of the luck of the Irish? When you come across a shamrock take a second look, to see if it has four leaves because a leprechaun with a pot of gold just might be nearby. If you ever visit Ireland, or head out for St. Patrick’s day, you’ll see lots of shamrocks.
  • ✌️ peace sign hand
    The victory hand emoji stretches its index and middle fingers while folding the rest, flashing the peace sign. It’s a great way to say “peace, dude,” “deuces,” or “two with mustard, please.”
  • 🤲 palms up together
    The palms up together emoji has many meanings. The hand gesture may remind you of the gesture a beggar uses when asking for money on the street. This gesture is also how to say the word “book” in American sign language. This emoji can also be used to represent something religious like a prayer.
  • 🤘 sign of the horns
    The sign of the horns emoji shows a hand with the pinky and index fingers extended with every other finger folded in. It may be used to say “hook em’ horns” or, more commonly, “rock on!”
  • 👆 backhand index pointing up
    The Backhand Index Pointing Up emoji features a hand, knuckle side out, with the index finger pointing up and the thump pointing outward.
  • 👍 thumbs up
    Available in an inclusive skin color palette, the thumbs up emoji is the universal symbol for agreement or praise.
  • 🦸 superhero
    It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s the superhero emoji. Complete with a mask and cape, the superhero emoji is here to save the day!
  • 🧑‍⚖️ judge
    Order in the court! The judge is here to uphold the law in the courtroom and make some important decisions. The judge makes the ruling of the law, so make sure to show them some respect.

We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.



YayText