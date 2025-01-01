Luck is something we all hope for! Trust in yourself, hope for the best, and cross your fingers, who knows you just might get lucky! The crossed finger emoji shows a hand with the middle and index fingers crossing each other. It’s a sign of good luck, and a superstitious tradition many people do when they are hoping for the best. This emoji comes in different skin tones. If someone crosses their fingers behind their back, it could also be a sign that they are breaking a promise. However, this emoji is commonly used when talking about luck, wishes and being hopeful that something will happen. Use this emoji to wish someone good luck! Example: We are hoping, that John will recover soon 🤞

Keywords: cross, crossed fingers, finger, hand, luck

Codepoints: 1F91E

Introduced: June, 2016 in Unicode version 9.0.0 (Emoji version 3.0 )