Ninja

The ninja emoji depicts a warrior in the traditional black ninja garb that covers and protects their face while concealing their identity. The ninja emoji is hard to come by, making it just as sneaking in emoji form as in real life. You can use the ninja emoji to imply that something should be kept a secret, or when you’re slinking around at night like these traditional Japanese agents.

Keywords: fighter, hidden, ninja, stealth
Codepoints: 1F977
Introduced: March, 2020 in Unicode version 13.0.0 (Emoji version 13.0)
Related emoji

  • 🦹 supervillain
    A devious emoji, the supervillain was sent to cause chaos, destruction and take part in all things evil.
  • 🤞 crossed fingers
    Wishing you the best of luck! Crossed fingers come in handy when you are really hoping something plays out in your favor. Are you feeling lucky?
  • 🤹 person juggling
    Come one, come all, come see the person juggling emoji. The person juggling emoji tosses up three or more balls at once and keeps them all in the air in an amazing feat of physics.
  • 🧟 zombie
    The zombie emoji looks like it’s in the mood for a meal with its outstretched hands, open mouth and vacant eyes. It hopes brains are on the menu.
  • 🙌 raising hands
    The Raising Hands emoji features two hands lifted toward the sky, with the palms facing outwards and the thumbs almost touching.
  • 🦸 superhero
    It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s the superhero emoji. Complete with a mask and cape, the superhero emoji is here to save the day!
  • 🧙 mage
    The mage emoji is a wizard with a magical staff. Watch out! You don’t want to get on their bad side.
  • 🦱 curly hair
    The curly hair emoji shows half of a head from the forehead up and showcases short curly textured hair. Send this emoji to all your curly haired friends to show you care.
  • 🎋 tanabata tree
    This emoji is known as a “wishful” one and is used to reflect the Japanese Tanabata Tree. During the Japanese Tanabata festival, people hang wishes they want to be fulfilled on the tree.
  • 🎅 santa & mrs. claus
    There is no emoji that captures the spirit of Christmas better than these emojis, depicting Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, and Mx. Claus. During the holiday season, these Christmas characters spread joy from your emoji keyboard to children all over the world. Ho ho ho!
  • 🤷 shrugging
    This person is shrugging to say “I don’t know,” or even, “Who cares?” Maybe they’re just judging you. They’re just not sure.
  • 💪 flexed biceps
    An emoji portraying a single arm, flexing its muscles. This often represents strength, power and working out.
  • 🇵🇱 flag: Poland
    The flag of Poland emoji displays 2 horizontal stripes with white for the top stripe and red for the bottom stripe.
  • 🌽 ear of corn
    Headed the farm or a BBQ? You may find an ear of corn there. This sweet vegetable is healthy and easy to cook but oftentimes gets stuck in your teeth.
  • 🎊 confetti ball
    Looks like someone is decorating for a special occasion. The confetti ball emoji means that there is a party or celebration in the works. The confetti ball emoji is often paired with the party popper emoji when celebrating birthday parties, baby showers, and other celebrations.
  • 🎎 Japanese dolls
    The Japanese dolls emoji depicts two traditional Japanese dolls sitting side by side- one male; one female. These dolls can be used when speaking in context of Japanese culture.
  • 🧑‍⚖️ judge
    Order in the court! The judge is here to uphold the law in the courtroom and make some important decisions. The judge makes the ruling of the law, so make sure to show them some respect.
  • church
    This quaint chapel with the cross on top is the church emoji.
  • 🌳 deciduous tree
    A symbol of fall, the Deciduous tree changes colors and loses its leaves when winter strikes. These trees also flower. Oaks, Maples, and Beeches are all considered deciduous trees.
  • 💑 couple with heart
    Aw, how cute! This emoji shows two people with a heart between them. It can show two people in love, or that love is growing between them.

