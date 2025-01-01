The ninja emoji depicts a warrior in the traditional black ninja garb that covers and protects their face while concealing their identity. The ninja emoji is hard to come by, making it just as sneaking in emoji form as in real life. You can use the ninja emoji to imply that something should be kept a secret, or when you’re slinking around at night like these traditional Japanese agents.

Keywords: fighter, hidden, ninja, stealth

Codepoints: 1F977

Introduced: March, 2020 in Unicode version 13.0.0 (Emoji version 13.0 )