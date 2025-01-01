The flexed bicep emoji is the classic gesture of someone working hard and winning. Besides showing strength and determination, this emoji is great when you’re encouraging a friend to keep hustling or as a congratulatory symbol, when someone accomplishes a difficult task. This emoji also comes in a variety of skin tones for a personalized touch!
