Beware of the supervillain emoji. It was sent to destroy and conquer. The supervillain is the superhero’s arch-nemesis and is seeking world domination by any means necessary. This emoji shows a person wearing a mask and supervillain costume. It’s associated with revenge, power, domination, criminals, and antiheroes. Use this emoji when describing something that has a villain like a tendency or someone who is an actual supervillain. “I’m pretty sure when my boss goes home, she changes into her 🦹 outfit to plot how she will destroy my day.”
