Beware of the supervillain emoji. It was sent to destroy and conquer. The supervillain is the superhero’s arch-nemesis and is seeking world domination by any means necessary. This emoji shows a person wearing a mask and supervillain costume. It’s associated with revenge, power, domination, criminals, and antiheroes. Use this emoji when describing something that has a villain like a tendency or someone who is an actual supervillain. “I’m pretty sure when my boss goes home, she changes into her 🦹 outfit to plot how she will destroy my day.”

Copy

Keywords: criminal, evil, superpower, supervillain, villain

Codepoints: 1F9B9

Introduced: June, 2018 in Unicode version 11.0.0 (Emoji version 11.0 )