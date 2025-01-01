Bowing down shows that someone is humbling themselves. The person bowing emoji shows a person bowing and looking up. It’s a sign of showing respect to someone or something. It can also be used in a religious way, by showing respect to a deity or someone who holds a very honorable and powerful position. This emoji could also be used as a symbol to ask for forgiveness after a mistake. Example: “Bridget, I’m so sorry I had to cancel our lunch date. 🙇‍♀️Can I make it up to you?”

Keywords: apology, bow, gesture, person bowing, sorry

Codepoints: 1F647

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )