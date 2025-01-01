Bowing down shows that someone is humbling themselves. The person bowing emoji shows a person bowing and looking up. It’s a sign of showing respect to someone or something. It can also be used in a religious way, by showing respect to a deity or someone who holds a very honorable and powerful position. This emoji could also be used as a symbol to ask for forgiveness after a mistake. Example: “Bridget, I’m so sorry I had to cancel our lunch date. 🙇♀️Can I make it up to you?”
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.