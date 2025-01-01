This deaf person emoji features a hearing-impaired person motioning towards their face. They’re actually signing the word “deaf” in American Sign Language by gesturing with their index finger from their ear to their mouth. With a variety of skin tones and genders, this emoji gives users a more diverse representation than ever before!
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.