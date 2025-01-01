Home

Deaf person

This deaf person emoji features a hearing-impaired person motioning towards their face. They’re actually signing the word “deaf” in American Sign Language by gesturing with their index finger from their ear to their mouth. With a variety of skin tones and genders, this emoji gives users a more diverse representation than ever before!

Keywords: accessibility, deaf, deaf person, ear, hear
Codepoints: 1F9CF
Introduced: March, 2019 in Unicode version 12.0.0 (Emoji version 12.0)
Related emoji

  • 🙇 bowing person
    A symbol of respect. The person bowing emoji shows that someone is humbling themselves or honoring something.
  • 🦻 ear with hearing aid
    If you’re hard of hearing or part of the deaf community, use the ear with hearing aid emoji to let people know.
  • 🧒 child
    This emoji head features the face of a gender-neutral child.
  • 👦 boy
    This boy emoji is a little kid with short hair.
  • 🤘 sign of the horns
    The sign of the horns emoji shows a hand with the pinky and index fingers extended with every other finger folded in. It may be used to say “hook em’ horns” or, more commonly, “rock on!”
  • 🖕 middle finger
    The Middle Finger emoji features a hand drawn from the outside view, with four fingers clenched toward the palm and the middle finger facing the direction of the viewer.
  • 👯 people with bunny ears
    Best friends forever! Let’s go do something together. The people with bunny ears is the ultimate expression of friendship, unity, partnership and joining together. The bunny ears and costumes give off a playful and friendly tone.
  • 🖐️ hand with fingers splayed
    The Hand with Fingers Splayed emoji features just that; an open hand, palm facing outward, as if showing the number five.
  • ✌️ peace sign hand
    The victory hand emoji stretches its index and middle fingers while folding the rest, flashing the peace sign. It’s a great way to say “peace, dude,” “deuces,” or “two with mustard, please.”
  • 🧎 person kneeling
    Down on your knees! No, you’re not being arrested… not yet, anyway. Is this person asking for forgiveness, taking a break, or praying? You decide!
  • 🤚 raised back of hand
    Not to be confused with the front of the hand, this is the back of the hand. It can be used to show you are raising your hand agreeing with something.
  • 🤝 handshake
    The handshake emoji depicts two hands coming together in agreement over something. Maybe they closed a business deal, or maybe they reached consensus about what movie to watch tonight.
  • 🙏 folded hands
    These folded hands are also known as the prayer hands emoji. Usually accompanied by a prayer to God or a wish to the universe, these hands show hopefulness in the face of adversity.
  • 👋 waving hand
    The waving hand emoji may be waving hello or goodbye, but is a great accompaniment to both in a text message!
  • 👎 thumbs down
    The Thumbs Down emoji features clenched knuckles with a thumb pointing downward, showing obvious disdain or displeasure.
  • 💁 person tipping hand
    I have a suggestion! The person tipping hand emoji is a gesture meaning that someone is about to say something or have a conversation. It’s a positive conversation, so don’t worry, you aren't in trouble.
  • 🤸 person cartwheeling
    Rumor has it, it’s impossible to frown while doing a cartwheel. This joyful emoji depicts the simple flip reminiscent of childhood happiness.
  • 🧘 meditating in lotus position
    This person in lotus position is sitting with their legs crossed in a truly zen’d out meditative pose. I hope they find their higher meaning.
  • 🧑‍🦽 person in manual wheelchair
    This person may have been born with disabled legs or feet or maybe they just got out of surgery, but they’ll need to push themselves forward in their manual wheelchair.
  • 👂 ear
    I’m going to need you to listen closely to this one. I’m using the ear emoji because I heard something crazy about you.

