This deaf person emoji features a hearing-impaired person motioning towards their face. They’re actually signing the word “deaf” in American Sign Language by gesturing with their index finger from their ear to their mouth. With a variety of skin tones and genders, this emoji gives users a more diverse representation than ever before!

Keywords: accessibility, deaf, deaf person, ear, hear

Codepoints: 1F9CF

Introduced: March, 2019 in Unicode version 12.0.0 (Emoji version 12.0 )