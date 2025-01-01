Yup, that’s an ear alright. As you could probably guess, the ear emoji can be used to describe anything having to do with hearing or listening. You could send it to your friend during a presentation so they know to pay attention to what’s being said. Send it with an exclamation point “❗” to let someone know you can hear them loud and clear or a question mark “❓” to let them know you can’t hear them.
