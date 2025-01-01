Sweet and caring, yet a little nervous and indecisive, a Gemini is someone who you can lean on when you’re in need of a friend. This zodiac sign is for those born between May 21 and June 21. The Gemini emoji shows a purple or red square with a white Gemini sign in the middle of it. Use this emoji to describe someone or something that is gentle, affectionate, curious, love music, books, and hates being alone.

Example: Sally is just so nice. She’s a libra but acts just like a ♊

Copy

Keywords: gemini, twins, zodiac

Codepoints: 264A

Introduced: October, 2010 in Unicode version 6.0.0 (Emoji version 0.6 )