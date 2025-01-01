Sweet and caring, yet a little nervous and indecisive, a Gemini is someone who you can lean on when you’re in need of a friend. This zodiac sign is for those born between May 21 and June 21. The Gemini emoji shows a purple or red square with a white Gemini sign in the middle of it. Use this emoji to describe someone or something that is gentle, affectionate, curious, love music, books, and hates being alone.
Example: Sally is just so nice. She’s a libra but acts just like a ♊
We'd love to hear from you. You can find us at twitter.com/yaytext and facebook.com/yaytext. Let us know how you're liking YayText. If you have questions, please ask. Happy to help. Here's our privacy policy. Built by @varga © Yay Okay LLC 2025.